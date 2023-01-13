BILLINGS — In a hoops showdown Friday featuring two of Yellowstone County’s biggest rivals, its most impactful player calls Park County home.
And for Class A No. 3 Billings Central’s boys basketball team, it needed every bit of the impact from its offseason Livingston transfer as it narrowly shooed away an upset bid from a Laurel squad that refused to be put away.
Senior forward (and aforementioned transfer) Kaden McMinn had a team-high 14 points and massive moments in a tense final minute, helping the Rams leave First Interstate Arena at MetraPark with a 55-51 escape over the Locomotives in a game in which Central trailed at halftime.
McMinn had two second-half 3-pointers, extending the floor as a 6-foot-5 stretch-five. But with Central (6-1) needing both points and to take seconds off the game clock to finally pull away in the last minute, McMinn stepped up on the interior to ensure the Rams survived.
His two offensive rebounds off of missed Rams free throws, plus a defensive board off what would’ve been a game-tying Laurel 3 with less than 10 seconds to play, were critical plays to keep Central in control of both the lead and the clock. McMinn’s last rebound led to a Locos (2-6) foul, after which he sank 1 of 2 foul shots to extend the gap to two possessions for good.
It was far from a pretty win, but Rams coach Jim Stergar knew exactly how much his team needed those late plays from their new addition — even if he believes McMinn still has some room to improve.
“It’s better than some games that you go in and blow a team out by 20 or 30 and you might not learn anything from it,” Stergar said. “When you win these kinds of games, a close game like this, you’re going to learn a lot more doing that than in the blowout.
“(McMinn’s) definitely been a blessing for our squad this year. … He plays bigger than he is, he’s (6-5) but he plays bigger than that. He’s got really long arms and he’s got a feel for the game, rebounds the heck out of it and he hasn’t even boxed anybody out yet.”
Rivalry games are almost always bound for some hijinks, and Laurel got to keeping Central on edge right away.
A blistering 21-point first quarter set the tone for a 31-27 first-half lead for the Locomotives, paced by six triples and three 3-pointers alone from senior Eli Weisenberger, who had a game-high 21 points. Central’s defense sent plenty of trapping pressure Laurel’s way, but for the first 16 minutes, the Locos’ backcourt was mainly unfazed and found production from transition, spot-up shooting and good ball movement alike.
The Rams’ plan to speed Laurel up began to work more efficiently as the game went along, with Central creating deflections and turnovers to take a 40-33 lead via a 13-2 run out of the locker room. Still, the Locos stuck around, fighting back to make it 42-39 at the end of the third.
“They came out here and outworked us (in the first half),” McMinn said. “We came out in the third and fourth and just busted our butts. Rebounds and free throws are what sealed the deal for us, defense and all that.”
With Central threatening to pull away early in the fourth via a McMinn 3 putting it up 47-40 with, Laurel had its final notable push, surging to an 8-0 run to take back the lead with around 4:30 remaining. However, the Locos only managed three more points the rest of the way, with the Rams flying around on defense and causing havoc to never allow Laurel to get cozy on offense again.
Though the result didn’t come quite in the way it wanted, with a team as high of expectations as the Central boys this year, perhaps weeding out the down performances now instead of in March amid a deep postseason push can act as a bit of a blessing in disguise.
Still, Friday’s setting — a spacious arena with high intensity against a plucky opponent — was perhaps a practice run for the Rams, as well as a sign that Central has a long way to go before it can test itself in a similar environment again.
“They did not show tonight how good we really are at practices and where we should be … this is their chance to come out and show how good they are and what they can do,” Stergar said. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way for most of the night, and it did a couple of times when it mattered. That’s all that really matters in the end, is that you get a win.”
