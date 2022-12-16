BILLINGS — The Lewistown boys basketball team is on a mission. Teams have said that before, of course, but the Golden Eagles really mean it. Really.
“I can truly say this has been the most I’ve ever seen a team work for something that they’ve wanted,” Lewistown’s Fischer Brown said after scoring 16 points Friday night in helping the Eagles pick up a 78-49 road win over Billings Central at the Ralph Nelles Activities Center.
“We had other sports going on, like football, but you were seeing guys in the gym all the time, always working on that jump shot, always working on their defense, working on that sort of stuff.”
Why the singular focus? The Eagles were one of the favorites last basketball season, but fell victim to Butte Central and Dougie Peoples’ long, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 61-58 championship game loss last March.
The Eagles probably aren’t over that moment, per se. But it didn’t take them long to set their roadmap.
“I think the day after that happened, everyone had one goal in mind,” said Royce Robinson, who scored a game-high 19 points against the Rams. “And that was win a football (championship) and winning a basketball one.”
Lewistown accomplished the former by going unbeaten this fall, including a title-clinching 34-14 victory over Billings Central. Many players on both sides in that game were also on the court Friday night, and, much like the football game, the Eagles proved their dominance.
Maxx Ray scored 17 points to give the Eagles (3-0) three double-digit scorers. Lewistown hit 11 3-pointers on the night and never trailed after Ray started the scoring 30 seconds into the game with his first of three baskets from beyond the arc.
Billings Central (1-1) had its first — and best — scoring run to get within 7-6 after trailing 7-0, but the Rams found themselves down by 17 points at halftime. It didn’t get any better, and Rams coach Jim Stergar felt his team gave the Eagles a little too much respect.
“When you play a team like that that is supposed to win a state title this year, you’re going to be a little gun shy,” said Stergar, whose team was led by Kyler Northrop’s 11 points. “You might not be as calm, as confident, putting up shots against teams like that. I know how that feels, I mean, we’ve been on the flip side of that a lot. We did that to teams, and that’s what (Lewistown) was supposed to do to us and it happened to us, and that’s the results you’re going to get.”
Stergar’s statement that the Eagles are “supposed to win a state title this year” isn’t hyperbole. That’s a pretty common sentiment in the Class A ranks around the state. And it’s the sentiment amongst the Eagles, as well.
There is truly only one satisfactory outcome for them this season, and it’s not to be standing on a championship floor while another team celebrates.
Eagles coach Scott Sparks, who had five players graduate from last year’s team, said his players have already heard the “it’s your turn in basketball” and “you guys gotta get it” platitudes around town. No one has higher expectations than the Eagles themselves.
“Ultimately, I’d rather have people saying that to our kids because (that means) we’re good,” Sparks said. “I’ve been on the other side where you don’t have very good teams and the expectations are low.
“It’s good to have high expectations for yourself and your program, and these guys, they kind of drown that stuff out. I mean, they really are pretty humble kids and I don’t think it’s going to get to them.”
