BOZEMAN — Basketball standouts Royce Robinson of Lewistown and Madison O'Connor of Baker are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for January.

Robinson, a senior, is averaging almost 21 points per game for the defending state runner-up Golden Eagles, who are 15-0 and No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings. Robinson, who also signed a letter of intent to play for Carroll College in January, poured in 32 points in a win over Havre and 31 against Hardin.

O'Connor, a freshman and class president, is averaging just under 31 points per game for the Spartans (14-2), who are third in the rankings. She has scored at least 20 points in every game.

O'Connor surpassed 40 points three times in January: 45 against Lame Deer, 41 against Wolf Point and 41 against Ekalaka. The Spartans' only defeats have come against Class A Miles City.
