FRENCHTOWN — Asher Magness gave his little brother a short but powerful piece of advice as the two took the floor for the first time as Hamilton varsity basketball teammates Friday.
"He said this is our time to shine, play good," Canaan Magness shared.
"We play really well together. I was nervous at first but then the nerves got out of the way."
Brother combinations are not especially rare in Montana high school basketball. But the Magness combination is exceptional because Asher is a senior and Canaan is a freshman. On top of that, Canaan has managed to make an instant impact on a team that finished fourth in the State A tournament last season and returns four starters.
"I knew it was going to come," said Asher, who scored a team-high 17 points in leading the Broncs to a 67-59 debut win over Ronan in the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown. "Canaan works harder than anybody else. He deserves it.
"We go at it a little bit at home, just friendly competition, but we definitely work hard and get each other better. We rebound for each other a lot and get in some one-on-one. Just get better together, get physical. I try to give him advice but he's a good enough player and super smart, so I let him do his thing."
No matter how much the duo expected the day to come, sharing the same backcourt in front of a large crowd had to be a little surreal for the Magness brothers. Canaan tried to remain calm and do what he knows is going to work.
"I wanted to look up because we want (Asher) to dunk it obviously," he said with a smile after watching his brother deliver a highlight-reel putback dunk in the fourth quarter. "I love giving him the ball because he'll get us buckets."
Asher's attitude about playing on the same team as his 15-year-old brother, who scored five points off the bench in his debut, speaks volumes about his personality and character.
"Just to see us on the same varsity floor is a special feeling," he said. "We're close. We hang out more than people would think. We have a lot of the same friends so we're usually hanging out together."
Asher was especially good in the first period, hitting three of four shot attempts, all from 3-point range. But Ronan refused to go away after spotting the Broncs a 12-2 lead, going to a zone defense that slowed Hamilton for a while.
The Chiefs cut their deficit to 24-23 with 5:49 left in the half, prompting Hamilton coach Travis Blome to call a timeout. His team responded with an 11-4 run sparked by Jackson Jessop's 3-ball.
Hamilton took a 36-29 advantage into halftime and stretched its lead to 51-36 in the third period. Cole Dickemore hit two triples for the Broncs in the period.
Ronan outscored Hamilton in the fourth quarter, 23-16, behind a 14-point explosion by 6-foot-4 sophomore reserve Josiah Misa. He hit 5 of 7 shots from the field in the period, including two triples. But Hamilton held on behind 6-for-8 free-throw shooting in the period.
Joining Asher Magness as double-figures scorers for Hamilton were Eli Taylor and Liam O'Connell with 10 points apiece. Marlo Tonasket Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs, followed by Misa with 16 and Elijah Tonasket with 12.
Both teams will be back in action at the tournament on Saturday at the Frenchtown Middle School gym. Hamilton will take on Browning at 10:30 a.m. and Ronan will play East Helena at noon.
