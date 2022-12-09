FRENCHTOWN — Asher Magness gave his little brother a short but poignant piece of advice as the two took the floor for the first time as Hamilton varsity basketball teammates Friday.
"He said this is our time to shine, play good," Canaan Magness shared.
"We play really well together. I was nervous at first but then the nerves got out of the way."
Brother and sister combinations are not especially rare in Montana high school basketball. But the Magness combination is exceptional because Asher is a senior and Canaan is a freshman. On top of that, Canaan has managed to make an instant impact on a team that finished fourth in the State A tournament last season and returns four starters.
"I knew it was going to come," said Asher, who scored a team-high 17 points in leading the Broncs to a 67-59 debut win over Ronan in the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown. "Canaan works harder than anybody else. He deserves it.
"We go at it a little bit at home, just friendly competition, but we definitely work hard and get each other better. We rebound for each other a lot and get in some one-on-one. Just get better together, get physical. I try to give him advice but he's a good enough player and super smart, so I let him do his thing."
No matter how much the duo expected the day to come, sharing the same backcourt in front of a large crowd had to be a little surreal for the Magness brothers. Canaan tried to remain calm and do what he knows is going to work.
"I wanted to look up because we want him to dunk it obviously," he said with a smile after watching his brother deliver a highlight-reel putback dunk in the fourth quarter. "I love giving him the ball because he'll get us buckets."
Asher's attitude about playing on the same team as his 15-year-old brother speaks volumes about his personality and character.
"Just to see us on the same varsity floor is a special feeling," he said. "We're close. We hang out more than people would think. We have a lot of the same friends so we're usually hanging out together."
