HELENA — The Montana High School Association has eliminated the play-in games for Class A state basketball and volleyball, returning both to eight-team tournaments this fall and next March.

In both cases, four teams from the West and four from the East will qualify for state. Previously, two teams met earlier in the week of the tournaments for the eighth and final berth.

The MHSA announced the changes Tuesday after its June executive board meeting last week.

In other news from the organization:

• Class AA divisional basketball tournaments will no longer have a third-place game. The MHSA has developed criteria to determine which teams advance to state.

• All basketball games, including sub-varsity games in auxiliary gyms, will have shot clocks.

• Class AA's 35-point mercy rule has been amended to start in the third quarter insterad of the fourth.

• For Class A football, the same number of teams from each division will qualify for the playoffs. Divisional crossover in the first round has been eliminated.

• If same seeds meet in the Class B football playoffs, head-to-head results will determine which team hosts.

• Beginning in 2025-26, state golf tournament sites will rotate between the North, Southeast and West.

• Four teams and 20 participants from each boys and girls division will qualify for Class C state golf.

• Class A softball teams will be allowed to expand their schedules to 22 games from 20.