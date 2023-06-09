GILLETTE, Wyo. — New location. Same old results.

Dominated over the past several years by Big Sky Country, the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series' first leg of 2023 — even at the Pronghorn Center on the Gillette College campus for the first time, gone from its usual Wyoming location in Sheridan — had little different about it from recent times Friday.

Montana's girls all-star team used a scintillating first quarter from Hamilton grad Layne Kearns to help push it to a 12th straight win over the Equality State, while the boys followed it up in the nightcap with a monstrous second half in a historic blowout as coach Steve Keller remained unbeaten in the series at 21-0.

The in-Montana games of the All-Star Basketball Series, to be played at Lockwood High School, will see Montana try to extend both streaks in front of a home-state crowd as the girls game begins at 5 p.m., while the boys portion starts at 7 p.m.

The Midland Roundtable's All-Star Volleyball Classic will also be contested Saturday before the hoops matchups at Lockwood, with first serve slated for 3 p.m.

Boys: Montana 92, Wyoming 44

Montana's boys have gotten used to winning in the All-Star Series for a while now, but in this sort of way?

Even after 21 victories in a row in the event, Keller hasn't seen a result like Friday's lopsided rout before. But he was quick to credit the players on the court that made it happen.

"We started running the floor and then we started sharing the ball," Keller, who recently came out of retirement as the head men's basketball coach at Providence to be an assistant with the Rocky Mountain College men's program, said. "It was fun to watch them play."

Per Rocky Erickson Sports, Montana held Wyoming to its fewest-ever points scored in the 47-year, 93-game history of the boys matchup, with the 136 combined points scored being the lowest-ever total in a boys game. And to top it all off, Montana's 48-point margin of victory was the third-most lopsided ever in the series' existence.

Yeah, that'll do.

Not even up double digits at half (35-27), Montana exploded out of the locker room to outscore the Cowboy State an eye-popping 57-17 the rest of the way. Any advantages Wyoming hinted at having by way of its size (with no players on the roster under 6-foot-2) in the first half were completely erased in the final two quarters as Montana slashed and dashed its way to transition buckets and exciting plays.

Lewistown grad Royce Robinson, formerly pledged to Carroll College before reopening his recruitment this week after the resignation of coach Kurt Paulson, led Montana and all scorers with 18 points as one of four on the team in double figures. Butte Central's Dougie Peoples (16), Manhattan Christian's Seth Amunrud (13) and Bozeman Gallatin's Eli Hunter (12) were the others to clear the mark.

Peoples in particular, a College of Idaho commit and this past season's Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, helped his state adjust to Wyoming's length early in the game by scoring a first-half high 10 points by being versatile on the attack, both by driving inside and stretching out the floor.

But after Montana let loose and ran rampant to where the game was well out of reach by the middle of the third quarter, he and his teammates were all about having some fun out there until the final horn sounded.

After all, he said, after years of animosity against each other on the court, they've found a liking to each other over the past few days together in practices and on bus trips.

"I think it's funny, we used to not like each other very much," Peoples said. "And then we get to know each other and are becoming really good friends with the people we once didn't like. ... It's fun to root for someone that usually, you're rooting against."

Kysar Jolley, a forward from Cheyenne East, led Wyoming with 10 points as the only player on his team to reach double digits.

Girls: Montana 73, Wyoming 44

Faced with an 8-0 deficit to start the game, Montana's girls, who themselves entered Friday holding an 11-game winning streak over their southern neighbors in the All-Star series, had some early-game jitters to get through to make it 12.

The solution for getting rid of them, meanwhile, was easy — have confidence in Kearns.

A Seattle Pacific commit, the former Bronc had a lights-out first half and was the major catalyst behind an immediate 16-0 Montana response and subsequent romp over Wyoming, scoring 18 (a haul which included three 3-pointers) of her game-high 22 points before the intermission.

"I knew that first group going in would be pretty nervous," Kearns, who came off of the bench to start the game, said. "We were super fast-paced during warmups, so I knew if I came in and just kind of slowed it down and brought a calm energy, it would go well.

"I wasn't really looking for any buckets. I came out there with a few steals, and gained some confidence and kind of just went from there."

Montana's game-breaking run extended well into the first half and got as lengthy as 24-4, and though Wyoming threatened chipping away at the deficit created by cutting a 20-point lead down to 12 in the second quarter, Big Sky Country got the gap back to 43-24 by the end of the frame and largely coasted from there.

Laurel's Alyse Aby, an Idaho State signee, chipped in with 13 points of her own. Wyoming's scoring leader, Gillette Campbell County guard Raimi Hladky, also finished with 13.

Rocky women's hoops and Montana girls coach Wes Keller particularly recognized his team's defensive efforts down the stretch as a mere seven third-quarter points allowed made Wyoming's hole that much deeper to climb out of, but did additionally give a proper shoutout to Kearns for assisting Montana in getting ahead in the first place.

He downplayed his ongoing win streak, which can extend to 13 on Saturday with another victory at Lockwood, but he did not downplay his appreciation for being able to coach the state's top graduated senior talent each year and enjoying his time on the sideline each summer.

"It's not about me," Wes Keller said. "I enjoy winning, I love to win, (but) it's about these kids, Montana's best. It's an honor, and with the exception of the first four minutes, we played like it was an honor and got after it."