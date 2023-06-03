BILLINGS — The Montana boys and girls basketball all-star teams and the East and West all-stars that will compete in the Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic will be the special guests at a Midland Roundtable brunch on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

All players selected to the four teams will be introduced and the head coaches for the four squads will each speak about their teams and the upcoming games.

The cost for the brunch is $15 and the event is open to the public.

The annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series is June 9 at Gillette (Wyoming) College and June 10 at Lockwood High School. The girls game begins at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m. both days.

The all-star volleyball match will be at 3 p.m. June 10 at the Lockwood gym.