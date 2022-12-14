MISSOULA – The Sentinel Spartans are off the schneid.
Entering Tuesday night, the program was 0-2 on the year after a season-opening two-game road trip to Billings. The power of returning to its home crowd and hosting C.M. Russell allowed it to get the monkey off its back.
In a game that was sloppy, filled with fouls and other things characteristic of early-season basketball, the home team earned a 54-47 decision.
“That’s preseason basketball, right?” head coach Jason Maki said of the contest. “You have three days of tryouts, seven practices and then all of a sudden you’re going.”
But his team prevailed by making just a couple more plays – the simple key to snatching momentum in a game that is anything but smooth.
Senior guard Brady Rupert was the main benefactor, knocking down four three-point baskets in the soft spot of the Rustlers’ 1-3-1 zone defense. His makes from distance energized the crowd and brought his teammates along with him, getting 12 more points apiece from Patrick Sale and Holter Schweyen.
“Our whole team did phenomenal,” Rupert said. “Every single guy contributed well. Holter Schweyen, our big guy, coming off a really hard knee injury these last couple of weeks, missed a lot of time, he did a great job. All of us were knocking shots down, energy was great and I think we can build off of this.”
Grinding through the slog
There were 35 fouls committed, and probably just as many turnovers. The Rustlers came out with a full-court trap and half-court 1-3-1 zone while the Spartans executed a matchup zone.
It was a game where the opponents threw everything but the kitchen sink at one another, making it tough for either to get into a rhythm.
“We kind of junked it up,” Maki laughed postgame.
And on top of that, Sentinel is still getting situated in the initial parts of the season. During its Billings trip, the flu had found its way into the locker room and took its toll on a few players. The Spartans were down bodies or playing on limited motors, and now back healthy, still trying to get their legs underneath them.
Considering all these factors, finding the edge in Tuesday’s game went back to the basics.
“The key is just having some guys make ‘a’ play and then, just effort,” Maki said. “I think we had some really good effort.”
The playmaker was Trevor Rausch, his primary point guard. Though he finished with just five points, his value came through facilitation. The college football prospect carved his way into the teeth of the defense, came to a jump stop and found open guys.
Then leading just 50-47 with 46 seconds left, he didn’t just make “a” play, he made “the” play that Maki was looking for. Out of a timeout, he went coast-to-coast with no Rustler trying to stop him until he got to the rim, finishing the layup for an and-one that put the game away.
“We just wanted to get Trev the ball,” Maki said. “Trevor generally makes good decisions so we like to get him the ball in the middle and he either goes to the rim himself or finds the open guy.”
And accompanying the playmaker was the effort guy, the aforementioned Sale.
With his long, athletic frame, he earned the Spartans second-chance opportunities, many of which they converted. If he wasn’t ripping down a rebound over the top of somebody, he was pulling it out of their grasp.
His high-energy play got the team off on the right note, with all 12 of his points coming in the first half.
“Even since the beginning of tryouts he’s made strides, he just keeps getting better and better,” Maki said. “We challenged him in Billings and said, ‘Listen, I don’t think you realize how big and strong you are, and athletic.’ And since then, he’s gone and gotten rebounds that nobody else can get … I’m excited to see what he’s like in a month.”
Rupert ripping from range
Every day at 6:30 am, Rupert and his shooting coach, Richie Stapleton, can be found in the Sentinel gym getting shots up.
It’s a routine they started at the beginning of the season and one they hardly miss out on. That’s why on Tuesday night, Rupert found his groove from beyond the arc. After his first make, he knew it’d be one of those nights.
“I said to myself after that first one, ‘we’re going up from here.’” Rupert said. “We’re going to make some shots and we’re going to miss a couple, like I did, but I thought I had a good shooting night personally.”
He puts in too much to work to think otherwise. That’s something that Maki makes sure to harp on him, too.
With each mistake that the lefty made on the court, the head coach seemed to come down on him just a little bit harder than his teammates. You could hear Maki’s voice echoing throughout the gym, “Come on, Brady!” He let him hear it, every time.
“Brady has put in a ton of work, and that’s when I remind him - you have worked too hard and spent too much time not to shoot the ball or not to play well,” Maki said. “He’s a great kid and we’ve spent a lot of time together and that’s really helped me to get after him when he needs it.”
Not every athlete responds to criticisms as well, but Rupert remained unfazed. He’d come back down the court on the next play and make up for whatever shortcoming he had on the previous possession.
His thinks fondly of his relationship with Maki and appreciates the way he coaches him.
“We have a great relationship …. He’s pushing me every day, in and out of the gym,” Rupert said. “He’s texting me and stuff, telling me, ‘Hey, we can work on this.’ He’s in the gym pushing me 24/7, telling me to be a better shooter because my dream is to play college basketball.”
It’s that kind of mentorship that he thinks makes Sentinel a great place – one that can return to success on the court and sustain it over time. Rupert is trying to lay that framework in his final season, and doing his part from three-point land will accomplish that.
“I want kids to have the ability to have confidence when they come into this program and be like, ‘I want to go to Sentinel High School,’” Rupert said. “I think it’s a great environment here, I think that every coach on our coaching staff is a great person.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.