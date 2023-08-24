BILLINGS — Buddy Windy Boy, who spent the past two seasons as Laurel's head girls basketball coach, has been hired on at Huntley Project as its boys basketball coach, per athletic director Tim Kaczmarek to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Thursday.

Windy Boy, who had a strong playing career at Lodge Grass and Montana State Billings before going into coaching, will succeed Brian Marso (who went 18-7 during his single season in charge) as the Red Devils' coach. The reasons behind Marso's departure are unknown.

Following four years on Laurel's girls hoops coaching staff — including the final two as head coach — Windy Boy's contract was not renewed for the 2023-24 season despite a successful 2022-23 campaign that saw the Locomotives finish third in Class A. Laurel has since hired Thomas Webb to succeed Windy Boy.

Windy Boy will return to the boys game after previously coaching Plenty Coups' boys from 2014-18 along with several AAU teams over the years.

