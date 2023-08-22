BILLINGS — Somewhat unfairly, Fischer Brown got the feeling he needed to make a change to get to the level of college basketball he wanted to.

It wasn't because of a lack of talent. Paired with now-Montana State walk-on Royce Robinson at Lewistown this past season, Brown — a lanky, athletic and highly-skilled 6-foot-5 guard/forward — helped as a junior lead the Golden Eagles' boys hoops team to a dominant Class A state championship in which they went 24-0 and thumped most of their foes on the way there.

But while playing on the travel ball scene this summer and wondering why he wasn't getting much additional college interest despite strong performances against other talented players, conversations at events with camp organizers and recruiting promoters led him to a tough realization.

"I talked to one of the guys after I played one of the tournaments and I said, 'You know, I just feel like I'm not quite getting the looks I deserve,'" Brown said. "He said, 'Well, coaches don't believe in Montana basketball very much.' They think that it's just at a lower level and a couple years behind all other states.

"I don't think that's true ... I don't think they give us enough credit. But (coaches) still don't see that, and one of the things that was kind of killing me was what I was told, that staying in Montana wasn't exactly doing me any favors."

Admitting it was never news that Lewistown coach Scott Sparks "wanted to hear," Brown told him and the rest of the team recently that he wouldn't be defending a state championship with the Golden Eagles.

Where he would go instead, however, could give him the potential to be one of the state's greatest-ever hoops exports.

Brown confirmed in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week that he would be attending Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, and play there for the 2023-24 season after averaging 23 points per game for Lewistown and previously entering this year as one of the state's best players.

A prep school, Wasatch plays a nationwide schedule (mostly against fellow preps) and has participated in the past in the GEICO Nationals, an annual tournament to determine a national high school champion and the pound-for-pound best team in the country.

There is no higher level of high school basketball available anywhere else, as Brown (who said he has spoken in "bits and pieces" with Division I programs Cornell, Army and both Montana and Montana State) noted, and when he was notified that Wasatch was willing to save a roster spot for him, he took the opportunity and ran with it.

The Tigers' alumni list, which includes Minnesota Timberwolves forward Leonard Miller and guard Matt Bradley — the leading scorer on San Diego State's national runner-up squad just a few months ago — and the limitless potential following a year of elite competition was additionally enticing.

"These are guys that are going to make a name for themselves in the pros," Brown said. "These are ones that you'll be looking at the TV going, 'Yeah, I remember matching up against him.' ... You kind of got to find a way to work with them and you get to go compete on the national level. What kid would not be happy with that?"

Left behind is Lewistown, which now suddenly loses both Robinson and Brown, the latter of whom left a year earlier than expected. But Brown said that there's no hard feelings from either side following his decision and that he was "extremely thankful" to Sparks and the school for helping him get to this point in the first place.

Satisfied with what he and the Golden Eagles accomplished together, Brown still has big dreams. But after being the leading man on one of the best Class A teams ever, Brown believes it's time for a new page — and the community, he noted, has stuck in his corner.

"I'm grateful that I was able to be a part of and contribute to that run that we had last year," Brown said. "As much as I'd love to run another season back, I think that this is kind of an opportunity for me that is really hard to pass up."