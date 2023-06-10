BILLINGS — The streaks live on another year.

Big Sky Country culminated a perfect weekend in the 2023 Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series at Lockwood (sponsored by Universal Awards and Stockman Bank) with a pair of wins over the Equality State on Saturday, repeating their dominant Friday sweep in Gillette, Wyoming, to start the two-day event and extending double-digit winning runs both ways.

In the girls game, Wyoming made things interesting in the second half by fighting back from a big deficit before Montana pulled away for win No. 13 in a row in the series. And after a record-setting win at Gillette College the day before, Montana's boys team rolled away again, reaching triple digits in front of a home crowd this time to improve its own ongoing streak of victories to 22 straight.

Montana, with its 4-0 weekend in all against Wyoming, extended its all-time leads in the All-Star series to 67-27 for the boys and 39-13 for the girls, respectively.

Boys: Montana 101, Wyoming 66

If attendees who made the trek to Gillette were disappointed by the fact that Montana and Wyoming combined for the lowest-scoring game ever between them Friday, the Lockwood leg had plenty to go for it.

And Montana, whether it was from its numerous contested dunk attempts, made 3-pointers or all-around entertaining play style all weekend, did its work to make sure those that got into the gym got their money's worth.

Manhattan Christian grad and Dawson Community College commit Seth Amunrud scored a game-high 21 points with five triples (including a half-court buzzer-beater to close the third quarter to really get the crowd jumping) as the boys won handily to officially make it six straight years of a double sweep — Montana's boys and girls winning both games in the series — against Wyoming.

After a rocky start Friday followed by Montana outscoring the Cowboy State by 40 points after halftime, Saturday's rematch had some deja vu to it. Team Montana led merely by one point after the first quarter before beginning to build a lead by the intermission, holding a 45-31 advantage off of the back of an 18-3 run to close the second quarter.

Then the second half came, and the all-too-familiar Montana final charge arrived with it.

Coach Steve Keller's squad didn't quite make Saturday's margin as lopsided as Friday's, but by outscoring Wyoming 56-35 out of the locker room, Montana did more than enough to seal the second win in as many days without much late trouble.

"This bunch has a little bit of everything," Keller, who recently unretired from being the head coach at Providence to be an assistant in the men's hoops program at Rocky Mountain College, said. "They're athletic, they have quick feet, they play pretty much good defense, they can contest shots.

"We had a good five minutes (to end) the first half, which got us in a little run and got our confidence going a little bit. And it really helped."

Amunrud, the only player on the roster selected from a Class C school, showed throughout the series that his skills in high school for the powerhouse Eagles weren't overblown from facing lesser competition.

After scoring 13 points in Gillette, he and Lewistown grad Royce Robinson (18 points both nights) erupted for double figures again and were the driving forces behind Montana's late second-quarter burst, combining between each other for 18 of the state's 24 points in the frame.

Bozeman Gallatin's Eli Hunter joined Amunrud and Robinson as one of the (many) main men for Montana, notching 18 points of his own. Lander's Brenon Stauffenberg led Wyoming with 16 points.

"Obviously, the talent in Montana I think is really great," Amunrud said. "I'm just super thankful to be able to play with these guys. It was just a great experience."

Girls: Montana 82, Wyoming 62

Showing an energy that had faded early in Friday's loss at the Pronghorn Center, Wyoming — which whittled a double-digit deficit down to as little as four in the third quarter — threatened to make Saturday's rematch a dogfight down the stretch.

But Montana's girls All-Star team has two players bound for the Big Sky Conference next season for a reason.

Laurel alum Alyse Aby (Idaho State) and Colstrip grad Malea Egan (Montana State) paced the Big Sky Country backcourt and helped keep the squad calm, and the team's streak going, by being two of Montana's three double-figure scorers on the evening in the 20-point win.

Aby and Egan scored 13 and 12, respectively, while Helena's Alex Bullock finished with 12 — eight of which came in the fourth quarter alone — as Montana eventually managed to coast its way to another year of a double in the All-Star series.

And for those that kept the good vibes rolling for Team Montana, they beamed with pride post-game in reflecting on what they had accomplished.

"It's been an amazing experience. I couldn't have wished for a better group of girls," Egan said. "Closing my senior year off on the All-Star team was a pretty good accomplishment just for myself, coming from a small town (like) Colstrip, because I know a lot of people don't really expect a girl to come out of Colstrip.

"I just wanted to make my town proud, and I feel like I went out there and did what I was supposed to do."

Unlike Friday, when a 24-4 first-half surge occurred to take Wyoming out of the game early, Montana's defining run on Day 2 came much later.

Montana was glad it came later than never, however.

After withstanding Wyoming's best attempts to flirt with a major upset, the Treasure State rebounded to lead by eight at the end of the third quarter, part of a 12-2 run that saw the visitors go away for good.

All 10 Montana players scored. Wyoming's Jaylen Ostenson, from Newcastle, led all scorers with 14 points as one of the main cogs of the state's attempted comeback, but a monumental victory at Lockwood was not to be this year.

"I'm extremely fortunate to be able to do this with my Dad," Montana girls and Rocky women's coach Wes Keller said after the game. "There's a lot of great kids in the state of Montana, and it's just fun to build those relationships.

"I told them in the locker room tonight, 'I'm rooting (for) and following every one of you, except when you play Rocky Mountain College.' (I'm) just very fortunate and blessed."