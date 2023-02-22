BILLINGS — In a team history that's been jammed with near misses and heartbreaking defeats, the Lewistown boys basketball team's finish to last season may have been the most excruciating of them all.
The Golden Eagles, who entered the Class A state championship game a year ago at an imposing 22-1 overall, lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to Butte Central in Missoula — Lewistown's sixth-ever title-game defeat in seven tries.
But there hasn't been much moping around in coach Scott Sparks' program since.
It hasn't lost a regular season game in over a calendar year, has a deeply experienced roster that's out for redemption and entered Wednesday's Eastern A Divisional opener against Laurel as the No. 1-ranked Class A team in the state.
As the unbeaten Eagles chase their first state championship since 1979, it's all about finishing the job once and for all.
"This is as deep of a team as I've had," Sparks, a 1995 Lewistown grad who has coached the Eagles since 2015, said. "We're old: four seniors, eight juniors. These kids have played a lot of basketball together and I think it shows in how they play on the court."
How Lewistown plays, exactly, is like a well-oiled machine.
Sitting at 19-0 after the Eagles routed the Locomotives 84-44 in their divisional opener at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, it was the 16th victory of the year by double digits for Lewistown as it hasn't been toppled outside of the postseason since Glendive beat the Eagles on Feb. 4, 2022.
There's a reason for that. Lewistown, which won the Class A football crown in the fall, has perhaps an unprecedented crop of male athletes roaming its halls at the moment. But its most well-known name on the hardwood is probably senior guard/forward Royce Robinson, a Carroll College commit who is already a two-time all-state pick that looks bound for a third.
Robinson averages 20.2 points per game, but isn't even the leading scorer on his team. That honor goes to 6-foot-5 junior forward Fischer Brown (22.7 points), who followed up on a ridiculous 54-point outburst in the regular-season finale against Hardin by dropping a game-high 24 points against Laurel, stuffing the stat sheet with five rebounds, five assists and five steals to go along with it.
Throw the likes of forward Matthew Golik (15 points Wednesday) or athletic guards like Gage Norslien into the mix, and the concoction becomes far too much for many teams to handle. Case in point: Lewistown's eye-popping 110-66 scoreline against the Bulldogs last week saw the Eagles get double-figure scoring nights from all of the names listed above.
"We kind of feed off of each other," Brown said. "Different teams come out with different ideas on how to guard us, but whoever's having that night, (we) just get them the ball. If Royce is having that kind of night, it helps me a lot taking that load off.
"We've seen mixes of zones and box sets and just different defenses, but having this many weapons on the team is really helpful."
The sheer amount of firepower that Lewistown has in its arsenal often means that when it's fully clicking, it can overwhelm teams into making mistakes and capitalize with devastating force.
Against Laurel, that was the main story as it opened the game on a 13-0 run, followed by a separate 20-4 surge entering halftime after the Locomotives cut the deficit to as low as three in the second quarter.
The Eagles forced Laurel to commit 28 turnovers in all, getting their hands to most 50-50 balls and going toward the other rim immediately. Lewistown made its living on close-range ball Wednesday; of the 35 shots it made, only three were 3-pointers — and 14 offensive rebounds meant that plenty of second-chance points were utilized, too.
"I think just playing as a team a lot better and using our talent combined, it makes it a lot easier on ourselves," Robinson said. "I'm not going to tell you our whole game plan, but we just figure out where guys need to be to make Fischer and I open (and) get everyone else open, being in a good spot to move the ball and make the right pass."
Winning its past seven games by an average of 32.4 points, Lewistown has seemingly recovered (if it can be called that) from what Sparks called a "little midseason low" in which the Eagles had a few hiccups, most notably when they survived a 45-43 scare at Lockwood on Jan. 21.
Billings Central and Havre square off at noon Thursday at Metra for a chance to face the Eagles in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday, but with the way Lewistown is playing right now, any chance of upending it is going to require a Herculean effort.
The disappointment of being close, yet not quite there, is still heavy on the Eagles' minds. Still, there is reason to believe that their moment on top once again is coming soon.
"We all know that this time of year, it takes a little bit of luck to get to a state championship game and to win one," Sparks said. "We're just focused on winning (Friday) and getting that state tournament berth, and then we'll see where it goes from there. This team's pretty focused, locked in, and I'm excited to see what happens in the next couple of weeks."
