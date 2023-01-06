FRENCHTOWN — Sully Belcourt bounced a pass down the baseline, Connor Michaud put the ball through the hoop while being fouled and the two Frenchtown seniors bumped chests and high fived each other multiple times afterward Friday night.
Any lingering emotions from Frenchtown’s season being ended by Hamilton at last year’s State A tournament were beginning to subside. They had just combined for the proverbial dagger in the closing minutes after the 15-point lead was quickly cut to 10 by Hamilton.
It was the first battle between the conference foes since the state tournament and it was a top-three showdown pitting No. 2 Hamilton against No. 3 Frenchtown. The Broncs from up north in Frenchtown led by double digits the entire second half in prevailing 66-50 to improve to 8-0, while Hamilton dropped to 6-1.
“We had a little bit of a salty taste in our mouth from last year,” Michaud, a Montana Tech commit, said. “We just were confident in ourselves and we believed we could beat them and we went out there and did it.
“That makes our chemistry so much stronger than it already is. That’s one of the reasons we won this game is we were able to play off each other so well.”
Frenchtown has high expectations with four starters back from its team that qualified for state. Many of those players are seniors who’ve played together since early in grade school.
Michaud, one of those four, scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half. Eight of those were second-chance points as he worked the offensive glass while totaling 13 rebounds, an area where he draws motivation from hearing his mother yell from the stands.
Belcourt, another returning starter, drained three triples and scored 11 of his 13 points during the pivotal second quarter as Michaud sat out with early foul trouble. Frenchtown pushed its lead to 33-19 at the half and never allowed Hamilton to get within single digits after that.
Fellow returning starters Eli Quinn and Kellen Klimpel added 15 and 12 points, respectively. Quinn, Klimpel and Michaud scored all 17 of Frenchtown’s fourth-quarter points, providing answers every time Hamilton cut the lead to 10 points thanks in part to a full-court press.
“We showed we’re tough,” Michaud said. “We were getting pretty tired down the stretch, but we were able to battle through and stay together and get the win.”
Belcourt added: “We learned when we’re getting pressured like that in that fourth quarter there that we just got to slow it down, take a little bit of time off the clock and just play Bronc basketball.”
Fourth-year coach Brandon Robbins is starting to see the transformation of Frenchtown from a team into a program that can win at a high level on a yearly basis. The win over Hamilton was another step in that direction after facing more inferior opponents to start the year.
This was the first time since the season opener that Frenchtown had to play its starters deep into the fourth quarter. The Broncs had won their games since then by nearly 30 points on average.
Frenchtown is finding contributions from Carter Anciaux and Josh Lucier, who rotate in the fifth starter spot depending on the matchup. Lucier scored six points and Anciaux had four in the Broncs’ first game since Dec. 22 following the holiday break.
“I learned I can trust them,” Robbins said of his team. “I think I’m getting more and more trust from them. This group is really driven and motivated. They’re playing with a lot of purpose right now. Just trying to keep them humble and hungry and compete and give our best every night.”
One win over Hamilton doesn’t mean everything will come easy, especially when the state tournament is still two months away. Frenchtown went 2-3 against the Broncs last season but lost the most important meeting of those five at state, exiting with a 0-2 mark on the big stage.
Robbins and Blome each left Friday reassured of how tough the Southwest A conference will be this year after facing each other for the first time. The league also features defending state champion Butte Central and state qualifier Dillon.
Hamilton returned four starters from last year’s team that finished fourth at state. Frenchtown held those Broncs 11 points below their season scoring average, giving up 14 to returning starter Eli Taylor and 13 to freshman Canaan Magness.
“We knew this was going to be a tough place to play here and we were going to have to play a really good basketball game to win,” Blome said. “I thought they did a good job of taking us out of our offense by taking away our dribble drive. They’re long and athletic and can cause havoc. We’re still trying to gel and figure out our roles. Hopefully we’ll bounce back next week.”
