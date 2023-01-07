BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the undefeated Frenchtown Broncs in a highly-anticipated Class A matchup on Saturday afternoon. Frenchtown is currently ranked third in Class A, with Central right behind them ranked fourth.
After trailing 1-0 in the opening minute, the Maroons led for the rest of the game to claim a 55-42 victory.
Central went on a 7-0 scoring run to take a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Maroons held a fairly comfortable lead for a majority of the game.
“Defensively they take a lot of stuff away and they have a lot of talented scorers, so going down early was tough,” Frenchtown head coach Brandon Robbins said.
The Broncs stayed in it for the rest of the game but struggled to get over the hump to cut into Central’s lead. The closest it got was a four-point deficit late in the second quarter, but a three-pointer from Central’s Kyle Holter and a free throw Dougie Peoples brought the lead back to eight entering halftime.
The Maroons held a double-digit lead for most of the second half and managed to disrupt Frenchtown’s comeback effort. Every time the Broncs cut the deficit to single-digits, the Maroons countered with a defensive stop and a basket on the other end.
A prime example was late in the fourth quarter, when Holter chased down a Frenchtown breakaway and pinned a potential layup on the backboard for a block. Peoples grabbed the rebound and was fouled, with free throws extending the lead back to 12.
“That hustle play was huge, it was kind of a momentum-changing play. It was impressive,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.
Frenchtown was coming off of a big win against second-ranked Hamilton on Friday night. In a matchup of undefeated teams, the Broncs defeated Hamilton 66-50.
“In Southwest A every game is high energy and high intensity. I think it’s great for us, being able to play two really good opponents in back to back nights. It gets us better and hopefully prepares us for later in the season,” Robbins said.
The Maroons held Frenchtown to just 17 points in the second half. A key to Central’s victory was containing the forwards of the Broncs. Connor Michaud scored 11 points and Eli Quinn scored 13 points, but the Maroons kept them in check from dominating in the paint.
“Michaud has length along with great agility and footwork around the rim, and Quinn has a full of arsenal of moves. I thought we did a good job of just staying down on them and being physical,” Kelly said.
The win gives Central five in a row to extend to 5-1 on the season. The Broncs drop to 8-1 with the loss. Frenchtown will get a chance for revenge when they host the Maroons on Feb. 3.
Peoples led the Maroons in scoring with 29 points and Holter tallied 11 points.
Central hosts Anaconda in their next game on Tuesday night. After a long wait, the state championship banner will be unveiled to honor the Maroons’ title from last season. Frenchtown will travel to Dillon for their game on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.