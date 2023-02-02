Billings Central boys basketball vs. Lockwood

Billings Central's Darcy Merchant Jr. tries to escape Lockwood's Weston Means (24) and Jaren KnowsHisGun during a game at Billings Central on Saturday, Jan. 7. Lockwood's defense has helped spur a recent run in which the Lions have won five of their last six games.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Lockwood boys basketball coach Bobby Anderson sat in a stairwell in a Billings Central hallway just outside the Ralph Nelles Activities Center and dissected his team’s loss to the Rams.

It was the little things — lack of rebounding, losing the loose-ball battles, for example — that Anderson felt cost his team a shot at victory that night.

