Billings Central's Darcy Merchant Jr. tries to escape Lockwood's Weston Means (24) and Jaren KnowsHisGun during a game at Billings Central on Saturday, Jan. 7. Lockwood's defense has helped spur a recent run in which the Lions have won five of their last six games.
“They have belief in themselves, they believed they were going to win that game,” Anderson said on Wednesday, the day after what might be Lockwood’s biggest win in its short history. “They showed it’s kind of that simple, that they had the belief from beginning to end.”
It hasn’t been that simple for the Lions, however. Talk to players from other successful teams, and they’ll mention all day long that they’ve been playing together since second/third/fourth, etc., grade, that they know each other so well that winning is a product of that.
The Lions haven’t had that luxury. In just their second season of varsity ball since the school opened in 2019-20, the Lions are a conglomeration of players who transferred to Lockwood from other schools, including their top-three scorers: Jey Hofer (12.0 ppg, Huntley Project); Caleb Cole (11.1 ppg, from Harlem via Colstrip); and Tyce Casterline (8.3 ppg, Colstrip).
Anderson admits it has taken a while to get the Lions pulling on the same rope in the same direction.
“A collection of talent is only that,” he said. “You have to play together, and it takes time to understand each other. You’re starting to see with our guys that they’re getting closer and they’re becoming … I keep saying the word, and I hate to overuse it … but they’re starting to play together. They’re starting to play five players as one.”
Since that loss to the Rams, the Lions (9-4, 4-1) have won five of their last six (one of those wins was a forfeit by Huntley Project). That lone loss was a two-point setback to top-ranked Lewistown, a game in which the Lions held Lewistown to a season-low 45 points. The Golden Eagles hadn’t scored fewer than 60 points up to that game.
It’s that type of defense that has helped fuel the Lions’ recent surge. Only Billings West, Class AA’s top-ranked team, has held the Rams to fewer points than Lockwood did on Tuesday, and in two meetings with Glendive, the Lions have held the Red Devils below their average points per game both times.
“Defense is always going to be part of this team’s identity and they bought into that,” Anderson said. “The other stuff is going to continue to work itself out as we spend more time with each other on the court. I’m proud of my guys, man, they’re buying in.”
Yes, it’s been a good three-week stretch for the Lions. But Anderson also knows all the good can be wiped out by losing track of those little things. The remainder of their regular season and any postseason hopes hangs on that.
“Obviously, there’s some areas that we need to improve on,” Anderson said. “But I’m happy where we’re at. I’m not settled with where we’re at, I’m not content with where we’re at because this team can do more. I know we will continue to put in the work and do the small things to keep getting better.”
