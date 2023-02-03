HAMILTON — Asher Magness, Eli Taylor, Liam O’Connell and Max Cianflone stood on the baseline in front of their student section, locked arms, and began to walk down the middle of the basketball court.
The quartet of Hamilton seniors just got done putting the finishing touches on the East Helena Vigilantes in a 62-56 victory and were getting a much deserved round of applause from the crowd that stayed to pay its respects.
The group had just played its final home game as the rest of the Broncs’ schedule takes them on the road. In fitting fashion, they put on a show on their special night.
Magness scored a game-high 23 points, Taylor scored 15 with six made free throws in the fourth quarter, O’Connell sank a pair from the line and Cianflone was trusted with the tough assignment of guarding Vigilantes leading scorer Colter Charlesworth.
“Those four seniors are fantastic kids and great basketball players,” said Hamilton coach Travis Blome, whose team is ranked third in Class A. “They are great to be around, hard workers, great teammates and it's going to be really hard to lose them. But hopefully we have quite a few more games to move forward and hopefully we start playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
The seniors echoed those same ideas as they processed the emotions of the moment. To summarize, the four athletes consider it bittersweet. Each said something similar to the last, with Magness saying it best.
“I’m feeling a little sad, you know, because it’s kind of crazy to think that we’ll never play on this court again,” he said. “But I have high hopes for our future and the end of the season, so I have to keep my head up.”
The sentiment behind the standing ovation the four players received from the Broncs faithful will remain no matter what happens next. The cheers were to celebrate what they’ve done over four years of high school basketball, committing themselves to the program through thick and thin; leaving a meaningful legacy behind and leaving the program better than they found it.
They’ve played a crucial part in shaping the culture of Hamilton basketball.
“One thing we’ve done within our culture and our program is that we always play hard,” Blome said. “And I think these four really exemplify that. You know, Liam O’Connell, he’s been banged up with his knee and he goes out there and plays extremely hard every game, every possession. Max Cianflone had a fantastic game defensively and then obviously, Asher (Magness) and Eli (Taylor) are catalysts on the offensive end of the floor and I’m really proud of those guys.”
That work ethic has afforded all of them opportunities at the next level, and not just for basketball.
Though Magness and Taylor plan on hooping at the next level, with their future schools currently undecided, the dirty workers on the court like O’Connell and Cianflone have offers elsewhere.
O’Connell has football scholarships but due to his recurring knee issue, has chosen to attend the University of Montana as a student. Cianflone plans on signing with Montana Tech for both golf and track and field.
The moral of the story is that their coach’s testimony on their hard work shows up in the team’s record (12-2) and state ranking (No. 4), in the fans’ appreciation and in their future endeavors.
All they can hope is that some of what they’ve achieved has been picked up on by the guys who will be in their shoes next year. Each senior had his own idea of what they most want the younger players to understand so that they can carry on the program’s success.
“I hope that we left behind (the impression) that hard work pays off at the end and dedication pays out too,” Taylor said.
O’Connell added: “Winning mentality. We’re good athletes but we’re not the best, but we have a winning mentality and we’re going to go get it.”
Cianflone said: “I hope they take away the team work and the hard work for sure because those make winning teams.”
There’s unfinished business to tend to before these seniors have to hand off the baton, though. They’ll finish their season with three road games at Dillon, Corvallis and Southwest A first place Butte Central before the second season starts – playoffs.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.