Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series Rosters
Games are June 9 at Gillette (Wyo.) College and June 10 at Lockwood High School
Girls tip-off at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m. both nights
Montana Girls All-Stars: Alex Bullock, Helena; Malea Egan, Colstrip; Alyse Aby, Laurel; Layne Kearns, Hamilton; Avery Burkhart, Bozeman; Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian; Layla Baumann, Billings West; Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central; Jada Clarkson, Helena Capital; Maddie Moy, Kalispell Flathead. Head coach: Wes Keller. Assistant coaches: Lindsay Woolley, Marc Ellis, Jason Federico.
Wyoming Girls All-Stars: Boden Liljedahl, Cheyenne East; Laney McCarty, Gillette Thunder Basin; Sage Bradshaw, Lyman; Brooke Wright, Douglas; Cantrell Rosalez, Buffalo; Jaylen Ostenson, New Castle; Raimi Hladky, Gillette Campbell County; Kennedi Niemann, Cody; Millie Riss, Gillette Campbell County; Joelie Spelts, Gillette Thunder Basin. Head coach: Liz Lewis.
Montana Boys All-Stars: Royce Robinson, Lewistown; Dougie Peoples, Butte Central; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate; Lane Love, Billings Skyview; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian; Connor Michaud, Frenchtown; Michael Murphy, Glendive; Noah Dowler, Kalispell Glacier; Billy Carlson, Billings West. Head coach: Steve Keller. Assistant coaches: Mike Sauvageau and Richy Powell.
Wyoming Boys All-Stars: Braydon Bradshaw, Lyman; David DeBoer, Rock Springs; Kysar Jolley, Cheyenne East; Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs; Isaac Patik, Casper Natrona; Wilkins Radacovich, Cody; Toby Schons, Big Horn; Brenon Stauffenberg, Lander; Dalton Thomas, Rock Springs; Ryan Wells, Dubois. Head coach: Shawn Neary.