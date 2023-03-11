BOZEMAN — For the third time in four years, Butte Central left the Class A state boys basketball tournament with a trophy.
Dougie Peoples led the No. 2-ranked Maroons to a 66-48 win over Western A rival Frenchtown in the State A third-place game on Saturday night at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Butte Central shared first place after the COVID-shortened 2020 state tourney and won it outright last year.
Earlier in the day, Butte Central beat Billings Central 69-57, and Frenchtown won the other loser-out game 51-50 over Glendive in overtime.
Dillon and Lewistown will play in the State A title game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Butte Central 66, Frenchtown 48
Peoples ended his storied high school career with a prolific performance in a commanding victory.
The 6-foot-5 senior scored a game-high 33 points, three of which came on a buzzer beater just inside of half court to end the third quarter.
"That was a cool moment," Peoples said. "It was cool looking up and seeing all the Central fans cheering."
Peoples made 10 of 19 field goals, 6 of 11 3-pointers and all seven of his free throw attempts.
Kyle Holter scored 10 points (4 of 8 from the filed), four assists, two steals and a one-handed dunk to begin the second half. Butte Central teammate Eric Loos added six points (2 of 5), six rebounds and two steals.
Butte Central led Saturday's consolation final 16-12 after one quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 52-39 after three. The Maroons (23-2) finished 4-0 against the Broncs (16-9) this season.
"If we would've played like we did in that third-place game, I think we'd being playing in the (state title) game," Peoples said. "We're all happy that we ended on a win, but it's definitely disappointing."
Connor Michaud led Frenchtown with 25 points (8 of 16 on field goals, 5 of 9 on 3s) and eight rebounds, while Connor Anciaux added nine points (3 of 4 on field goals and 3s). Michaud and Anciaux were two of six seniors on Frenchtown's roster (the others were Sully Bellcourt, Kellen Klimpel, Joshua Lucier and Carter White). The Broncs lost to Lewistown 62-35 on Friday in their first state semifinal game since 2006.
"Beyond proud of all of them," said Frenchtown coach Brandon Robbins, adding, "Coming up short, it's tough, but I think it wasn't so much about losing the game. It was about how thankful we are for those kids and what they mean to our community, our school and younger kids and the program going forward."
Butte Central's seniors were Peoples, Holter, Loos, Riley Gelling and Konnor Pochervina. Peoples and Holter were on that 2020 co-championship roster, and they led the Maroons to a 49-3 record over the last two seasons. The three losses: 74-57 at Dillon in January 2022, 79-66 to Lewistown to begin this season and 62-53 to Dillon in Friday's semifinals.
"These are really hard days," said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. "When you've got dreams of winning a state championship and you're not able to play for it, it takes a lot of character. The main message on our board today was, 'Reveal your character. Let's see who we are. There haven't been a lot of times this season where you had to get up off the mat, in fact since game one.'
"It was hard today, but I'm really proud of these guys."
Butte Central earned a combined seven wins over Dillon and Lewistown the last two seasons, most memorably in last year's State A title game. The Maroons beat Lewistown on a buzzer-beating 3 from Peoples.
"To do what he does with all the attention that he gets, the expectations that everyone has of him, to still be able to produce that, what an unbelievable player," Kelly said. "So thankful to have been able to coach him and all those seniors."
Butte Central 69, Billings Central 57
Peoples scored a game-high 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, nabbed two steals and blocked two shots in Friday's back-and-forth game. The left-hander made 4 of 11 field goals and 19 of 21 free throws.
Butte Central led 21-12 after one quarter and 37-24 at halftime at the Fieldhouse. The Rams won the third quarter 17-6, but the Maroons pulled away with a 26-16 fourth.
Eric Loos had 17 points (5 of 10 from the field) and eight rebounds, and Kyle Holter added 11 points (3 of 4) and six boards for the Maroons (22-2).
Kyler Northrop led Billings Central (16-9) with 17 points (6 of 14 on field goals, 5 of 11 on 3-pointers), Adam Balkenbush had 11 points (3 of 6, 3 of 5) and Jayden Sanchez dished out nine assists.
Frenchtown 51, Glendive 50 (OT)
The Broncs stayed alive with a win in one of the most evenly played games of the season.
The score was 13-13 after one quarter, 19-19 at halftime, 33-32 in Glendive's favor through three and 48-48 at the end of regulation at Gallatin High School.
Frenchtown's Eli Quinn scored a game-high 21 points, Connor Michaud had 12 and Kellen Klimpel added eight.
Chase Crockett led Glendive (10-15) with 13 points, Michael Murphy had 10 and Levi Eaton added nine.
This story will be updated.
Photos: Day 3 of the Class A state basketball tournament
