BOZEMAN — For the third time in four years, Butte Central left the Class A state boys basketball tournament with a trophy.

Dougie Peoples led the No. 2-ranked Maroons to a 66-48 win over Western A rival Frenchtown in the State A third-place game on Saturday night at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Butte Central shared first place after the COVID-shortened 2020 state tourney and won it outright last year.

Butte Central vs Frenchtown-2.jpg

Butte Central's Dougie Peoples dribbles past Frenchtown’s Sully Belcourt during the State A boys basketball third-place game on Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 

Tags

Load comments