BOZEMAN — The Class A state boys basketball third-place game will feature a pair of Western A teams.
Defending State A champion Butte Central beat Billings Central 69-57 on Saturday morning at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, while Frenchtown won the other loser-out game 51-50 over Glendive in overtime.
Butte Central and Frenchtown will battle for the consolation trophy at 5 p.m. at the Fieldhouse, 3 1/2 hours before Dillon and Lewistown will play in the State A title game.
Butte Central 69, Billings Central 57
Dougie Peoples scored a game-high 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, nabbed two steals and blocked two shots in Friday's back-and-forth game. The star senior made 4 of 11 field goals and 19 of 21 free throws.
Butte Central led 21-12 after one quarter and 37-24 at halftime. The Rams won the third quarter 17-6, but the Maroons pulled away with a 26-16 fourth.
Eric Loos had 17 points (5 of 10 from the field) and eight rebounds, and Kyle Holter added 11 points (3 of 4) and six boards for the Maroons (22-2).
Kyler Northrop led Billings Central (16-9) with 17 points (6 of 14 on field goals, 5 of 11 on 3-pointers), Adam Balkenbush had 11 points (3 of 6, 3 of 5) and Jayden Sanchez dished out nine assists.
Frenchtown 51, Glendive 50 (OT)
The Broncs (16-8) stayed alive with a win in one of the most evenly played games of the season.
The score was 13-13 after one quarter, 19-19 at halftime, 33-32 in Glendive's favor through three and 48-48 at the end of regulation.
Frenchtown's Eli Quinn scored a game-high 21 points, Connor Michaud had 12 and Kellen Klimpel added eight.
Chase Crockett led Glendive (10-15) with 13 points, Michael Murphy had 10 and Levi Eaton added nine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.