BOZEMAN — Dillon pulled away from Glendive in the first game of the Class A state boys basketball tournament Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Beavers (17-6) earned a 57-46 win over the Red Devils (9-14) to advance to the semifinals, the third straight year they've done so.
"They're a good team. We knew that coming in," said Dillon senior Eli Nourse, adding, "We wanted to show them what the West is really like."
The shooting percentages make the final score puzzling. Dillon, the third seed out of the Western A, shot 46% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 45.5% from the free throw line Thursday. Eastern A No. 2 seed Glendive finished at 48.5%, 46.7% and 77.8%, respectively. The Devils even made more 3-pointers (7 of 15) and foul shots (7 of 9) than Dillon did (6 of 17 and 5 of 11, respectively).
The difference was offensive rebounds and turnovers.
The Beavers finished with a 10-2 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Devils 10-0 in second-chance points. Turnover numbers weren't available, but Glendive coach Wade Murphy believes his team coughed it up 15 to 18 times. Dillon made 23 of 50 field goal attempts, while Glendive was 16 of 33.
Murphy said the Beavers had "very active hands." They mainly utilized a 1-2-2 zone, occasionally switching to a 1-3-1, per Nourse.
Dillon led 14-10 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime. The Beavers went on a 14-3 run in the third quarter to turn a three-point lead into a comfortable cushion, and the margin grew to as many as 17 in the fourth.
Carter Curnow led Dillon with 12 points (5 of 8 from the field), Caden Hansen scored 11 (5 of 11), Nourse added 10 (3 of 7) and Kyler Engellant added nine (4 of 8).
Glendive's Levi Eaton scored a game-high 23 points (9 of 10), and Muprhy's son Michael Murphy added nine (3 of 13). Michael is one of three seniors on the Devils, who reached last season's semis then lost two straight.
"The main thing is to get them to understand that, 'You still have something to play for,'" Wade Murphy said. "Everybody comes in here with a dream of winning the big one, and when that dream gets taken away, you've got to think about the next one. Trying to get them to turn the page but understand why we're in this situation."
Dillon 17th-year head coach Terry Thomas announced in January that this season will be his last. The Beavers didn't need extra motivation to win their first state title since 2017. Thomas' imminent retirement gave them some anyway.
"Coach T is one of the greatest high school coaches of all time," Nourse said. "He takes a bunch of football players who don't really know too much about basketball and gets us into the state tournament every year, gets us competitive, able to play with anybody.
"We've just got to play our game, stick to our fundamentals, do what he's taught us and we can beat anybody."
Dillon will face defending State A champion and No. 2-ranked Butte Central in Friday's semis, while Glendive will take on No. 4 Columbia Falls in a loser-out game earlier in the day.
Butte Central 53, Columbia Falls 44
The Maroons (21-1) climbed one step closer to a repeat with a hard-fought win over the Wildcats (17-6).
Butte Central led 20-10 after one quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 40-32 through three quarters. Columbia Falls made it a two-possession game in the fourth, but the Maroons buckled down to advance to their second straight State A semifinals.
Butte Central has gone 3-0 against Dillon this season, most recently beating the Beavers 60-57 in the divisional semis.
This story will be updated.
