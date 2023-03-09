Dillon Glendive BBB

Dillon's Carter Curnow drives past Glendive's Levi Eaton during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com

BOZEMAN — Dillon pulled away from Glendive in the first game of the Class A state boys basketball tournament Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Beavers (17-6) earned a 57-46 win over the Red Devils (9-14) to advance to the semifinals, the third straight year they've done so.

Dillon head boys basketball coach Terry Thomas gives directions to his players during Thursday's Class A state tournament game against Glendive at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 

