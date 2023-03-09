BOZEMAN — It was a good day for blood pressure.

Dillon, Butte Central, Frenchtown and Lewistown each earned convincing wins in the first round of the 2023 Class A state boys basketball tournament Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse: Dillon over Glendive 57-46, No. 2-ranked Butte Central over No. 4 Columbia Falls 53-44, Frenchtown over Billings Central 52-41 and No. 1 Lewistown over No. 3 Hamilton 60-44.

Dillon Glendive BBB

Dillon's Carter Curnow drives past Glendive's Levi Eaton during their Class A boys basketball state tournament game on Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Dillon Glendive BBB

Dillon head boys basketball coach Terry Thomas gives directions to his players during Thursday's Class A boys basketball state tournament game against Glendive at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Butte Central-Columbia Falls BBB

Butte Central's Kyler Holter dribbles as Columbia Falls' Alihn Anderson defends during their Class A boys basketball state tournament game on Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Billings Central-Frenchtown

Frenchtown's Connor Michaud makes a layup during Thursday's Class A state tournament game against Billings Central at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Billings Central-Frenchtown

Frenchtown's Eli Quinn drives to the basket as Billings Central's Vincent Souza (10) defends during their Class A state tournament game Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Lewistown-Hamilton

Hamilton's Eli Taylor shoots as Lewistown's Gage Norslien defends during their Class A state tournament game on Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 

