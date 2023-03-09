Dillon, Butte Central, Frenchtown and Lewistown each earned convincing wins in the first round of the 2023 Class A state boys basketball tournament Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse: Dillon over Glendive 57-46, No. 2-ranked Butte Central over No. 4 Columbia Falls 53-44, Frenchtown over Billings Central 52-41 and No. 1 Lewistown over No. 3 Hamilton 60-44.
Two weeks after facing off in Western A Divisional semifinals, the Maroons and Beavers will go to battle in the state semis on Friday. Defending State A champion Butte Central won that divisional game 60-57.
Frenchtown's first state semifinal game in nearly two decades will come against undefeated Lewistown. Friday's game will be the first meeting between the Broncs and Golden Eagles this season.
Dillon 57, Glendive 46
The Beavers (17-6) beat the Red Devils (9-14) in the first game of the State A boys tournament to advance to the semifinals, the third straight year they've done so.
"They're a good team. We knew that coming in," said Dillon senior Eli Nourse, adding, "We wanted to show them what the West is really like."
The shooting percentages make the final score look puzzling. Dillon, the third seed out of the Western A, shot 46% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 45.5% from the free throw line Thursday. Eastern A No. 2 seed Glendive finished at 48.5%, 46.7% and 77.8%, respectively. The Devils even made more 3-pointers (7 of 15) and foul shots (7 of 9) than Dillon did (6 of 17 and 5 of 11, respectively).
The difference stemmed from offensive rebounds and turnovers.
The Beavers finished with a 10-2 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Devils 10-0 in second-chance points. Turnover numbers weren't available, but Glendive coach Wade Murphy believes his team coughed it up 15 to 18 times. Dillon made 23 of 50 field goal attempts, while Glendive was 16 of 33.
Murphy said the Beavers had "very active hands." They mainly utilized a 1-2-2 zone, occasionally switching to a 1-3-1, per Nourse.
Dillon led 14-10 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime. The Beavers went on a 14-3 run in the third quarter to turn a three-point lead into a comfortable cushion, and the margin grew to as many as 17 in the fourth.
Carter Curnow led Dillon with 12 points (5 of 8 from the field), Caden Hansen scored 11 (5 of 11), Nourse had 10 (3 of 7) and Kyler Engellant added nine (4 of 8).
Glendive's Levi Eaton scored a game-high 23 points (9 of 10), and Murphy's son Michael Murphy added nine (3 of 13). Michael is one of three seniors on the Devils, who reached last season's semis then lost two straight.
"The main thing is to get them to understand that, 'You still have something to play for,'" Wade Murphy said. "Everybody comes in here with a dream of winning the big one, and when that dream gets taken away, you've got to think about the next one. Trying to get them to turn the page but understand why we're in this situation."
Dillon 17th-year head coach Terry Thomas announced in January that this season will be his last. The Beavers didn't need extra motivation to win their first state title since 2017. Thomas' imminent retirement has given them some anyway.
"Coach T is one of the greatest high school coaches of all time," Nourse said. "He takes a bunch of football players who don't really know too much about basketball and gets us into the state tournament every year, gets us competitive, able to play with anybody.
"We've just got to play our game, stick to our fundamentals, do what he's taught us and we can beat anybody."
Dillon will face Butte Central in Friday's semis, while Glendive will take on Columbia Falls in a loser-out game at noon that day.
Butte Central 53, Columbia Falls 44
The Maroons (21-1) climbed closer to a repeat with a hard-fought win over the Wildcats (17-6).
Butte Central led 20-10 after one quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 40-32 through three quarters. Columbia Falls, the Western A's fifth seed, made it a two-possession game in the fourth, but the divisional champion Maroons buckled down to advance to their second straight State A semifinals.
Both teams shot the same number of field goals and basically finished even in 3-pointers, free throws, offensive rebounds and turnovers. The game was decided by two-point efficiency. The Maroons shot 22 of 45 (48.9%) from the field, while the Wildcats were 16 of 45 (35.6%). Butte Central, which finished 5 of 18 from 3-point range and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, made all but one of its seven field goal attempts in the fourth quarter (Columbia Falls was 5 of 19 on 3s and 7 of 10 on foul shots).
"We relied on our defense today, which was kind of the opposite of (divisionals)," said Butte Central senior Kyler Holter.
Dougie Peoples led Butte Central with 14 points (6 of 16 from the field), Holter had 12 (5 of 9) and Eric Loos added 10 (5 of 7).
Columbia Falls' Jace Hill scored 21 points (7 of 13), and Cody Schweikert chipped in nine (4 of 6).
The Wildcats are playing in their first state tournament since 2015. Bryce Dunham is the only senior on their roster. They've "talked about not being satisfied about just being here," and they displayed that with their performance in Thursday's game, said Columbia Falls head coach Chris Finberg.
"You don't like losing the game, but knowing that the majority of our team is back next year, it gives you some hope," Finberg added. "You just hope that you can win some games now, get more tournament experience and get that momentum going into next year."
Butte Central has gone 3-0 against Dillon this season, but the most recent meeting proved the Beavers can compete with the defending champs. Tip-off for their semifinal game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"I think there will be a lot of people there, so it'll be a fun atmosphere," Holter said, adding, "They're also a great team. They've got great activity with their hands on defense. We've just got to do us. Hopefully we can pull it out."
Frenchtown 52, Billings Central 41
The Broncs (15-7) got one step closer to their first — and only — state championship since 1981 with a strong defensive performance Thursday against the Rams (15-8).
Frenchtown, the Western A's second seed, was tied 7-7 after one quarter, led 19-15 at halftime and pulled away in the third, in which they outscored Eastern A No. 3 seed Billings Central 17-9.
Frenchtown's Connor Michaud led all players with 17 points (7 of 9 from the field) and 11 rebounds, Eli Quinn scored 16 points (5 of 8) and Kellen Klimpel added nine (3 of 7).
Kyler Northrop led the Rams with 14 points (5 of 12, 3 of 8 from 3) and five boards, and Darcy Merchant Jr. scored 10 points (4 of 12, 2 of 8).
"The Northrop kid, he's a shooter, so we just knew that off the ball we had to sit and help," Michaud said.
The Broncs shot 48.6% from the field, 18.2% (2 of 11) from 3-point range and 60.9% (14 of 23) from the free throw line. Billings Central finished at 31.8%, 27.3% (6 of 22) and 58.3% (7 of 12), respectively.
"They're long. They did a nice job. I don't think we executed like we should've," said Rams coach Jim Stergar, adding, "I've got to get them more prepared for the next game. I didn't have them ready for this game."
From 2016 to 2021, the Rams made every State A title game but the 2020 edition, with championships in 2019 and 2021. They missed state last year.
"Our goal now is to play Saturday night," Stergar said. "That's what our program does."
This is Frenchtown's first state semifinal appearance since 2006, which is also the last time it reached a state title game. The Broncs fell painfully short of a State A championship that year, losing to Columbia Falls 52-51 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
They hope this trip to Bozeman ends with their first State A title in program history (they won the Class B championship in 1981).
"We've been hitting on peaking at the right time," Michaud said. "All the hard work we've been putting in, it feels super good to get here and finally make it (to the semis)."
Lewistown 60, Hamilton 44
The Golden Eagles cruised over another smooth patch on their road to redemption, although the terrain was bumpy early on Thursday night.
Trailing 18-17 in the second quarter, Lewistown (22-0) went on a 10-0 run. Hamilton (16-6) landed a few counter-punches, but the Eastern A Divisional champions were too much for the Broncs.
Hamilton has been the fourth seed out of the West and have opened the state tournament against Lewistown in each of the past two seasons. They fell to the Eagles 77-53 last year.
Lewistown senior Royce Robinson, a Carroll College commit, scored a game-high 29 points (13 of 23 from the field) and grabbed 10 rebounds, while junior teammate Fischer Brown added 19 points (9 of 17) and a game-high 13 boards.
"It's Royce's last go, and he's always been a kid that seems to rise up in big games. I think he's just excited for the moment," said Lewistown coach Scott Sparks. "Same thing with Fisch. Fisch is a basketball junkie. He wanted a little bit of redemption. He felt like he didn't have a great state tournament last year."
"The guys around them do a great job defensively," Sparks added. "We find ways to get them shots."
Eli Taylor led Hamilton with 15 points (5 of 14), and Canaan Magness added 14 (6 of 8).
Magness and the rest of Hamilton's bench players finished with positive plus-minuses, while each of the starters were minus-20 or worse. As has been the case all season, Lewistown's starting lineup of Robinson (+19), Brown (+18), Matthew Golik (+22), Gage Norslien (+22) and Maxx Ray (+10) overwhelmed the Broncs.
"Royce Robinson and Fischer Brown are phenomenal players, but they play as a team, they play together, they're well-coached," said Hamilton coach Travis Blome. "We didn't shoot the ball particularly well tonight, but all the credit to those guys. They played great."
Of the eight State A teams, only Columbia Falls played within the last week; the Wildcats earned an overtime win over Havre in a state play-in game on Saturday. The other seven state participants hadn't played since Feb. 25, the final day of divisionals.
"It's always hard to play the first game of state with the gap week in between," Robinson said. "To come out and get the nerves out of the way and just get back on the floor, it's hard to do. I think we did a good job tonight."
Lewistown is one win away from returning to the state title game, which it lost to Butte Central at the buzzer last March. The Eagles, who beat the Maroons in this season's opener, know it's too early to think about Saturday. Overlooking Frenchtown could destroy their redemptive path.
"You don't want to look ahead," Robinson said, adding, "Obviously there's a lot of pressure there, but we don't feel that. We just need to do what we need to do to win each game."
