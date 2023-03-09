BOZEMAN — Familiar foes will face off once again.
The Butte Central and Dillon boys basketball teams each earned tough but convincing wins in the first round of the Class A state tournament Thursday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse: Butte Central over Glendive 57-46, Dillon over Columbia Falls 53-44.
Two weeks after facing off in Western A Divisional semifinals, the Maroons and Beavers will go to battle in the state semis on Friday. Defending State A champion Butte Central won that divisional game 60-57.
The final two first-round games will take place Thursday night: Billings Central versus Frenchtown at 6:30, Hamilton vs. Lewistown at 8.
Dillon 57, Glendive 46
The Beavers (17-6) beat the Red Devils (9-14) in the first game of the State A boys tournament to advance to the semifinals, the third straight year they've done so.
"They're a good team. We knew that coming in," said Dillon senior Eli Nourse, adding, "We wanted to show them what the West is really like."
The shooting percentages make the final score look puzzling. Dillon, the third seed out of the Western A, shot 46% from the field, 35.3% from 3-point range and 45.5% from the free throw line Thursday. Eastern A No. 2 seed Glendive finished at 48.5%, 46.7% and 77.8%, respectively. The Devils even made more 3-pointers (7 of 15) and foul shots (7 of 9) than Dillon did (6 of 17 and 5 of 11, respectively).
The difference stemmed from offensive rebounds and turnovers.
The Beavers finished with a 10-2 advantage on the offensive glass and outscored the Devils 10-0 in second-chance points. Turnover numbers weren't available, but Glendive coach Wade Murphy believes his team coughed it up 15 to 18 times. Dillon made 23 of 50 field goal attempts, while Glendive was 16 of 33.
Murphy said the Beavers had "very active hands." They mainly utilized a 1-2-2 zone, occasionally switching to a 1-3-1, per Nourse.
Dillon led 14-10 after one quarter and 26-21 at halftime. The Beavers went on a 14-3 run in the third quarter to turn a three-point lead into a comfortable cushion, and the margin grew to as many as 17 in the fourth.
Carter Curnow led Dillon with 12 points (5 of 8 from the field), Caden Hansen scored 11 (5 of 11), Nourse had 10 (3 of 7) and Kyler Engellant added nine (4 of 8).
Glendive's Levi Eaton scored a game-high 23 points (9 of 10), and Murphy's son Michael Murphy added nine (3 of 13). Michael is one of three seniors on the Devils, who reached last season's semis then lost two straight.
"The main thing is to get them to understand that, 'You still have something to play for,'" Wade Murphy said. "Everybody comes in here with a dream of winning the big one, and when that dream gets taken away, you've got to think about the next one. Trying to get them to turn the page but understand why we're in this situation."
Dillon 17th-year head coach Terry Thomas announced in January that this season will be his last. The Beavers didn't need extra motivation to win their first state title since 2017. Thomas' imminent retirement has given them some anyway.
"Coach T is one of the greatest high school coaches of all time," Nourse said. "He takes a bunch of football players who don't really know too much about basketball and gets us into the state tournament every year, gets us competitive, able to play with anybody.
"We've just got to play our game, stick to our fundamentals, do what he's taught us and we can beat anybody."
Dillon will face No. 2-ranked Butte Central in Friday's semis, while Glendive will take on No. 4 Columbia Falls in a loser-out game at noon that day.
Butte Central 53, Columbia Falls 44
The Maroons (21-1) climbed one step closer to a repeat with a hard-fought win over the Wildcats (17-6).
Butte Central led 20-10 after one quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 40-32 through three quarters. Columbia Falls, the Western A's fifth seed, made it a two-possession game in the fourth, but the divisional champion Maroons buckled down to advance to their second straight State A semifinals.
Both teams shot the same number of field goals and basically finished even in 3-pointers, free throws, offensive rebounds and turnovers. The game was decided by two-point efficiency. The Maroons shot 22 of 45 (48.9%) from the field, while the Wildcats were 16 of 45 (35.6%). Butte Central, which finished 5 of 18 from 3-point range and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, made all but one of its seven field goal attempts in the fourth quarter (Columbia Falls was 5 of 19 on 3s and 7 of 10 on foul shots).
"We relied on our defense today, which was kind of the opposite of (divisionals)," said Butte Central senior Kyler Holter.
Dougie Peoples led Butte Central with 14 points (6 of 16 from the field), Holter had 12 (5 of 9) and Eric Loos added 10 (5 of 7).
Columbia Falls' Jace Hill scored 21 points (7 of 13), and Cody Schweikert chipped in nine (4 of 6).
The Wildcats are playing in their first state tournament since 2015. Bryce Dunham is the only senior on their roster. They've "talked about not being satisfied about just being here," and they displayed that with their performance in Thursday's game, said Columbia Falls head coach Chris Finberg.
"You don't like losing the game, but knowing that the majority of our team is back next year, it gives you some hope," Finberg added. "You just hope that you can win some games now, get more tournament experience and get that momentum going into next year."
Butte Central has gone 3-0 against Dillon this season, but the most recent meeting proved the Beavers can compete with the defending champs. Tip-off for their semifinal game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"I think there will be a lot of people there, so it'll be a fun atmosphere," Holter said, adding, "They're also a great team. They've got great activity with their hands on defense. We've just got do us. Hopefully we can pull it out."
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.