Dillon topped No. 2-ranked, defending Class A state champion Butte Central 62-53 in the 2023 State A semifinals Friday night at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. The win sent the unranked Beavers to their second state title game in three years.
To win the title, Dillon will have to hand Lewistown its first loss of the season. The Golden Eagles improved to 23-0 with a 61-35 blowout of Frenchtown in Friday's other semifinal game.
In the consolation bracket, Glendive beat Columbia Falls 62-49 in a game that epitomized the phrase, "Basketball is a game of runs," while Billings Central earned a 45-43 win over Hamilton.
Dillon 62, Butte Central 53
It's hard to beat the same team multiple times. It's even harder to beat a team four times.
Butte Central went into Friday's game with a 3-0 record against Dillon this season. In fact, the Maroons had only lost once to anyone in all of 2022-23: to Lewistown in the season opener. But the Beavers (18-6) prevailed thanks to a strong defensive effort, holding their Western A rival to 38.9% shooting.
Dillon lost to the Maroons 46-32 on Dec. 17 and 55-38 on Jan. 19. The Beavers closed the gap a couple weeks ago, falling to Butte Central 60-57, and they made bigger strides on the biggest stage.
"They've been doing such a great job of being able to transition from man to zone, zone to man," Dillon coach Terry Thomas said of his players. "That communication and that effort and that concentration has just been spot on."
Butte Central star Dougie Peoples finished with a game-high 21 points but made just 7 of 28 (25%) field goals and 3 of 17 (17.6%) 3-pointers. The senior southpaw certainly missed some shots he's capable of making, but he settled for difficult 3s more often than the Maroons would've liked. Dillon's defense forced some of those shots, but so did Butte Central's less-than-optimal offense.
"We didn't move the ball, cut or screen enough," said Maroons coach Brodie Kelly. "We would move it for two or three passes, then it would stick and a lot of guys would watch."
Dillon led by as many as eight points in the first quarter and finished the period ahead 14-11. Butte Central held the Beavers to six points on 3 of 12 shooting in the second and took a 22-20 lead into halftime. Dillon outscored the Maroons 18-12 in the third and 24-19 in the fourth.
Caden Hansen led Dillon with 15 points (4 of 7 from field field, 3 of 4 from 3), Eli Nourse added 13 points (3 of 7, 2 of 4) and six assists and Carter Curnow and Kyler Engellant each scored nine points.
"Butte Central's such a quality program. We've had battles with them the last couple of years," Hansen said. "But we knew that we could come in and beat them."
Butte Central's Kyler Holter had the game's lone double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds), and Eric Loos added nine points. Loos was limited to 19 minutes because of foul trouble.
Peoples was crying on loved ones' shoulders a good 10 minutes after Friday's game ended, and most — if not all — of his teammates had tears in their eyes too. A third-place trophy on Saturday would heal some of those wounds. They'll always have the 2021-22 season, which ended like a cliche work of fiction: Peoples hit a buzzer-beating 3 to give Butte Central a 61-58 State A title win over Lewistown.
But teams that reach those heights get greedy. Butte Central's five seniors wanted a storybook ending to their careers. Unfortunately for them, non-fiction isn't scripted.
"In these moments right now, especially with the team we have this year, it's hard to let what just happened sink in," Kelly said.
The Beavers, on the other hand, are developing an appealing pitch. Thomas announced earlier this season that he's retiring. He's one win away from a perfect sendoff.
"It's really special to have the last game be the championship game," Thomas said.
Dillon has 10 boys basketball state titles, but none of the current players have captured one. The Beavers lost to Billings Central in the 2019 championship game, two years after they beat the Rams for title No. 10.
"We want to be part of those banners that are hanging," Hansen said.
Lewistown 61, Frenchtown 35
The Eagles reached their second straight state title game with a dominant win over the Broncs.
Lewistown never trailed in Friday's semifinal game, which it led 22-8 after one quarter and 38-15. The Eagles held the Broncs (15-8) to 30.4% on field goals and 18.2% (4 of 22) on 3-pointers.
Royce Robinson (30) and Fischer Brown (24) scored almost all of Lewistown's points. Robinson grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, Brown grabbed seven and Brody Jenness had eight. Maxx Ray chipped in five points and three steals.
"Our mentality is to take it almost like a business trip. It's our job to come in, do what we need to do," Brown said. "Don't take our foot off the gas. We want to hit it right away. Tonight we executed pretty well, especially in that first quarter, getting off to hot start right away. Trying to bury them right away."
Frenchtown's Connor Michaud had 15 points and six rebounds, and Sully Bellcourt added eight points.
Lewistown began this season with a vengeful 79-66 win over Butte Central. Many expected that to be a preview of a state championship rematch.
Instead, Lewistown's second game was the preview. A more intriguing preview, too, at least based on the final score. Lewistown beat the Beavers 69-60 in a game that was close the whole way. Dillon and Lockwood (which lost 45-43 on Jan. 21) are the only teams to keep Lewistown's margin of victory in single digits so far this season.
"It would've been cool to play Butte Central, but at the same time, we get what we get, and Dillon proved that they're the better team," Brown said, adding, "They're well-coached. They're aggressive. It's going to be a tough one."
Glendive 62, Columbia Falls 49
Columbia Falls outscored Glendive by eight total points in three of four quarters. The other was among the more lopsided quarters imaginable.
Glendive outscored Columbia Falls 26-5 in the second quarter of Friday's loser-out game, turning a 16-9 deficit after one quarter into a 35-21 halftime lead (44-30 through three). The Red Devils (10-14) kept their third-place chances alive, while the No. 4-ranked Wildcats finished their season with a 17-7 record.
Glendive shot 58.3% from the field and 54.5% (12 of 22) from 3. Columbia Falls finished at 34.9% and 46.2% (12 of 26), respectively.
Michael Murphy led Glendive with 19 points (7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3), Levi Eaton scored 15 (6 of 11, 3 of 7), Chase Crockett had 11 (4 of 7, 2 of 3) and Riley Phipps added 10 (2 of 2, 1 of 1, 5 of 5 on free throws).
The Devils will play a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Gallatin High, where they'll face Frenchtown.
Billings Central 45, Hamilton 43
The second quarter of the second loser-out game was also lopsided. Unlike the first game, the win went to the team that lost the second quarter.
No. 3-ranked Hamilton outscored Billings Central 20-9 in the second, but the Rams (16-8) advanced to Saturday thanks to a 22-14 second half. They also won the first quarter 14-9.
Kyler Northrop led Billings Central with 15 points (7 of 21 from the field, 1 of 12 from 3-point range), the final two of which came on a game-winning put-back in the final seconds.
Jayden Sanchez had eight points (4 of 6 from the field) and four assists, and Rams teammate Kaden McMinn added five points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Canaan Magness scored a game-high 17 points (6 of 12 from the field) and grabbed seven rebounds, while Asher Magness finished with nine points (2 of 6) and six boards for Hamilton, which ended the season at 16-7.
The Rams will face Butte Central at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in another loser-out game back at the Fieldhouse.
