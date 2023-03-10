BOZEMAN — Two Class A state boys basketball consolation games took place Friday afternoon at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, and both winners came from the East.
Glendive beat Columbia Falls 62-49 in a game that epitomized the phrase, "Basketball is a game of runs," while Billings Central earned a 45-43 win over Hamilton.
Butte Central and Dillon are scheduled to face off in the State A semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and that will be followed by the final semifinal game of the day, between Frenchtown and Lewistown.
Glendive 62, Columbia Falls 49
Columbia Falls outscored Glendive by eight total points in three of four quarters. The other was among the more lopsided quarters imaginable.
Glendive outscored Columbia Falls 26-5 in the second quarter of Friday's loser-out game, turning a 16-9 deficit after one quarter into a 35-21 halftime lead (44-30 through three). The Red Devils (10-14) kept their third-place chances alive, while the No. 4-ranked Wildcats finished their season with a 17-7 record.
Glendive shot 58.3% from the field and 54.5% (12 of 22) from 3. Columbia Falls finished at 34.9% and 46.2% (12 of 26), respectively.
Michael Murphy led Glendive with 19 points (7 of 9 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3), Levi Eaton scored 15 (6 of 11, 3 of 7), Chase Crockett had 11 (4 of 7, 2 of 3) and Riley Phipps added 10 (2 of 2, 1 of 1, 5 of 5 on free throws).
The Devils will play a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Gallatin High. They'll face the loser of Friday night's semifinal game between Frenchtown and Lewistown.
Billings Central 45, Hamilton 43
The second quarter of the second loser-out game was also lopsided. Unlike the first game, the win went to the team that lost the second quarter.
No. 3-ranked Hamilton outscored Billings Central 20-9 in the second, but the Rams (16-8) advanced to Saturday thanks to a 22-14 second half. They also won the first quarter 14-9.
Kyler Northrop led Billings Central with 15 points (7 of 21 from the field, 1 of 12 from 3-point range), Jayden Sanchez had eight points (4 of 6 from the field) and four assists and Kaden McMinn added five points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Canaan Magness scored a game-high 17 points (6 of 12 from the field) and grabbed seven rebounds, while Asher Magness finished with nine points (2 of 6) and six boards for Hamilton, which ended the season at 16-7.
The Rams will face the loser of Butte Central-Dillon at 10:30 a.m. Saturday back at the Fieldhouse.
