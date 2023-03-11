BOZEMAN — On the road to redemption, the Lewistown boys basketball team obtained perfection.

The Golden Eagles beat Dillon 54-47 on Saturday night at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to win the 2023 Class A state title, their first since 1979. The win gave Lewistown a 24-0 final record this season.

Butte Central vs Frenchtown-2.jpg

Butte Central's Dougie Peoples dribbles past Frenchtown’s Sully Belcourt during the State A boys basketball third-place game on Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

 

