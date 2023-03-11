The Lewistown student section erupts with cheers and chants as the Fergus Golden Eagles beat the Dillon Beavers 54-47 in the Class A state title game Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
The Lewistown Golden Eagles celebrate after beating Dillon in the Class A state title game Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers
The Lewistown Golden Eagles pose for photos after beating Dillon in the Class A state title game Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers
Lewistown’s Fischer Brown hugs a coach after beating Dillon in the Class A state title game Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers
ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers
Dillon’s Treyton Graham dribbles as Lewistown’s Royce Robinson defends during their the Class A state title game Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers
Lewistown’s Fischer Brown dribbles as Dillon's Carter Curnow (4) and Caden Hansen defend during the Class A state title game Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers
The Butte Central Maroons pose with their third-place trophy after beating Frenchtown at Class A state basketball on Saturday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
ANTONIO IBARRA Lee Newspapers
Butte Central’s Dougie Peoples, left, defends Frenchtown’s Carter Anciaux during their Class A state third-place game at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday.
BOZEMAN — On the road to redemption, the Lewistown boys basketball team obtained perfection.
The Golden Eagles beat Dillon 54-47 on Saturday night at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to win the 2023 Class A state title, their first since 1979. The win gave Lewistown a 24-0 final record this season.
Earlier in the night, Dougie Peoples led No. 2-ranked Butte Central to a 66-48 win over Western A rival Frenchtown in the State A third-place game at the Fieldhouse for their third state trophy in four seasons.
Lewistown 54, Dillon 47
Dillon led 11-10 after one quarter — the second time all season Lewistown has trailed after entering the second quarter (Lockwood led 12-9 after one in a game Lewistown won 45-43 on Jan. 21). The Eagles looked like they'd go into halftime ahead, but Dillon's Treyton Graham banked in a long, running 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
Peoples made 10 of 19 field goals, 6 of 11 3-pointers and all seven of his free throw attempts.
Kyle Holter scored 10 points (4 of 8 from the filed), four assists, two steals and a one-handed dunk to begin the second half. Butte Central teammate Eric Loos added six points (2 of 5), six rebounds and two steals.
Butte Central led Saturday's consolation final 16-12 after one quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 52-39 after three. The Maroons (23-2) finished 4-0 against the Broncs (16-9) this season.
"If we would've played like we did in that third-place game, I think we'd being playing in the (state title) game," Peoples said. "We're all happy that we ended on a win, but it's definitely disappointing."
Connor Michaud led Frenchtown with 25 points (8 of 16 on field goals, 5 of 9 on 3s) and eight rebounds, while Connor Anciaux added nine points (3 of 4 on field goals and 3s). Michaud and Anciaux were two of six seniors on Frenchtown's roster (the others were Sully Bellcourt, Kellen Klimpel, Joshua Lucier and Carter White). The Broncs lost to Lewistown 62-35 on Friday in their first state semifinal game since 2006.
"Beyond proud of all of them," said Frenchtown coach Brandon Robbins, adding, "Coming up short, it's tough, but I think it wasn't so much about losing the game. It was about how thankful we are for those kids and what they mean to our community, our school and younger kids and the program going forward."
Butte Central's seniors were Peoples, Holter, Loos, Riley Gelling and Konnor Pochervina. Peoples and Holter were on that 2020 co-championship roster, and they led the Maroons to a 49-3 record over the last two seasons. The three losses: 74-57 at Dillon in January 2022, 79-66 to Lewistown to begin this season and 62-53 to Dillon in Friday's semifinals.
"These are really hard days," said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. "When you've got dreams of winning a state championship and you're not able to play for it, it takes a lot of character. The main message on our board today was, 'Reveal your character. Let's see who we are. There haven't been a lot of times this season where you had to get up off the mat, in fact since game one.'
"It was hard today, but I'm really proud of these guys."
Butte Central earned a combined seven wins over Dillon and Lewistown the last two seasons, most memorably in last year's State A title game. The Maroons beat Lewistown on a buzzer-beating 3 from Peoples.
"To do what he does with all the attention that he gets, the expectations that everyone has of him, to still be able to produce that, what an unbelievable player," Kelly said. "So thankful to have been able to coach him and all those seniors."
Butte Central 69, Billings Central 57
Peoples scored a game-high 28 points, grabbed eight rebounds, nabbed two steals and blocked two shots in Friday's back-and-forth game. The left-hander made 4 of 11 field goals and 19 of 21 free throws.
Butte Central led 21-12 after one quarter and 37-24 at halftime at the Fieldhouse. The Rams won the third quarter 17-6, but the Maroons pulled away with a 26-16 fourth.
Eric Loos had 17 points (5 of 10 from the field) and eight rebounds, and Kyle Holter added 11 points (3 of 4) and six boards for the Maroons (22-2).
Kyler Northrop led Billings Central (16-9) with 17 points (6 of 14 on field goals, 5 of 11 on 3-pointers), Adam Balkenbush had 11 points (3 of 6, 3 of 5) and Jayden Sanchez dished out nine assists.
Frenchtown 51, Glendive 50 (OT)
The Broncs stayed alive with a win in one of the most evenly played games of the season.
The score was 13-13 after one quarter, 19-19 at halftime, 33-32 in Glendive's favor through three and 48-48 at the end of regulation at Gallatin High School.
Frenchtown's Eli Quinn scored a game-high 21 points, Connor Michaud had 12 and Kellen Klimpel added eight.
Chase Crockett led Glendive (10-15) with 13 points, Michael Murphy had 10 and Levi Eaton added nine.
