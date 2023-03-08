Billings Central's AJ Ulrichs (2) shoots during the Billings Central Rams’ semifinal game against the Glendive Red Devils in the Eastern A Divisional Tournament at First Interstate in Billings on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
BOZEMAN — The Butte Central boys basketball team returned its top players from its 2021-22 state championship team, and it has won 20 of 21 games so far this season. Yet the Maroons feel like a second fiddle.
Lewistown, which lost to Butte Central in last year’s Class A state title game, is undefeated going into this week’s State A tournament at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Montana State’s campus. The Golden Eagles handed Butte Central its only loss of 2022-23.
“It feels like déjà vu,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly told the Montana Standard/406mtsports.com last week. “We were the one seed in the west last year too, but just like this year we weren’t the favorite. I still feel like we fly under the radar a bit.”
A rematch in the title game looks likely, but several of the other six teams have good reasons to believe they can upset the Eagles and Maroons.
“It’s so tough to win in Class A basketball on a nightly basis,” Lewistown coach Scott Sparks told the Billings Gazette/406 Sports on Feb. 25. “Every time you go on the road, you get every team’s best shot and the level of play is high.”
Here is an overview of the 2023 Class A high school boys basketball state tournament:
Dates: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Montana State University
2022 champion: Butte Central
2023 field: Billings Central (15-7), Butte Central (20-1), Columbia Falls (17-5), Dillon (16-6), Frenchtown (14-7), Glendive (9-13), Hamilton (16-5), Lewistown (21-0)
Storylines
Lewistown’s time?: Lewistown, which lost to Butte Central on a Dougie Peoples buzzer beater in last season’s state title game, exacted a bit of revenge with a 79-66 win over the Maroons in this season’s opener. That began a 21-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles, who will try to make it 24 straight by the end of this weekend. The group of four seniors and eight juniors has two 20-point scorers: junior Fischer Brown (23.1 points per game) and senior Carroll commit Royce Robinson (19.9 ppg). A bunch of other strong contributors give Lewistown a great chance to earn its first — and only — state championship since 1979. The Eagles will open the tournament against Hamilton at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Maroon drive: Butte Central kept that season opener against Lewistown within single digits until the fourth quarter. The Maroons outscored their next 18 opponents by an average of 25.6 points per game, with 11 points being the smallest margin during that stretch. Four of those wins came against Dillon and Frenchtown, both of which battled Butte Central at the Western A Divisional tournament. The Maroons showed their tight-game ability, beating Dillon 60-57 and Frenchtown 72-65 in the divisional title game. Peoples (who scored 37 points in last year’s state title game), Kyle Holter, Jack Keeley and Co. have more magic on their minds this week. They’ll open the tournament against Columbia Falls at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Spoiler alert: Dillon didn’t just play Butte Central tightly. It’s responsible for one of Lewistown’s two single-digit wins of the season (Lewistown beat Lockwood 45-43). The Beavers lost to the Eagles 69-60 on Dec. 10, a game Lewistown led by five points at halftime and six going into the fourth. Dillon is a deep and fairly young team led by sophomore Carter Curnow (11.7 ppg) and a host of other players who can shoulder a heavy scoring load. The Beavers are the last Class A boys team to win consecutive state titles — in 2016 and 2017. They’ve won 10 state championships in program history and were runners-up in 2021. They’ll face Glendive at noon Thursday to open the boys tournament.
Broncs bombers: Hamilton began the season on a six-game winning streak and had a 14-2 record entering its Southwest A game at Butte Central on Feb. 11. Hamilton lost 62-51 but gave Butte Central arguably its biggest test since the loss to Lewistown. Hamilton then fell to Frenchtown — also nicknamed the Broncs — in the divisional semifinals and to Dillon in the consolation final. Both were two-point games, so any concern that Hamilton is in a cold stretch might be overblown. Frenchtown went 2-1 against Hamilton this season, and its last two losses were the aforementioned 72-65 divisional title game against Butte Central and an overtime game against Dillon. Both groups of Broncs have shown they can compete with the best of the west. Frenchtown will face Billings Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
