BOZEMAN — The Butte Central boys basketball team returned its top players from its 2021-22 state championship team, and it has won 20 of 21 games so far this season. Yet the Maroons feel like a second fiddle.

Lewistown, which lost to Butte Central in last year’s Class A state title game, is undefeated going into this week’s State A tournament at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Montana State’s campus. The Golden Eagles handed Butte Central its only loss of 2022-23.

Butte Central vs. Frenchtown

Butte Central's Kyle Holter goes up for a shot as Frenchtown's Sully Belcourt defends on Jan. 7 at the MAC in Butte.
Butte Central vs. Hamilton

Butte Centrals' Dougie Peoples is guarded by Hamilton's Max Cianflone on Feb. 11 at Butte.

