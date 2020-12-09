Mashayla O’Malley (copy)

Missoula Hellgate’s Addy Heaphy drives past Helena Capital’s Mashayla O’Malley during the girls State AA tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on the final day of the year. The boys and girls won't be at a predetermined site this winter.

 Gary Marshall/BMGPhotos.com

BILLINGS — Traditional State AA boys and girls basketball tournaments will not take place this coming season.

Instead the classification will stage a playoff format to determine its champions, Billings Skyview boys coach Kevin Morales and Billings West girls coach Charlie Johnson tell The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.

The format will be much like football, volleyball and soccer in the fall. Tournament formats and sites for Class A, B and C have yet to be determined.

Wrestling also is expected to have three separate tournaments at separate sites.

Tags

Load comments