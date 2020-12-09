BILLINGS — Traditional State AA boys and girls basketball tournaments will not take place this coming season.
Instead the classification will stage a playoff format to determine its champions, Billings Skyview boys coach Kevin Morales and Billings West girls coach Charlie Johnson tell The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
The format will be much like football, volleyball and soccer in the fall. Tournament formats and sites for Class A, B and C have yet to be determined.
Wrestling also is expected to have three separate tournaments at separate sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.