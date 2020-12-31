Class AA boys basketball
2019-20 champions: Missoula Hellgate and Billings Skyview (co-champions)
2020-21 storylines
One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2020-21 season concerns Missoula Hellgate (23-0), one of the co-champions from last season. As far as the Knights are concerned, it's question of whether they are going to rebuild or reload after graduating their three leading scorers from last season in Rollie Worster, Cam LaRance and Abe Johnson. The shoes to fill are big, but the Knights have talent starting with Beckett Arthur who averaged 6.3 points last season and was a 43-percent 3-point shooter. Josh Wade and Ian Finch also return with varsity experience and even though Hellgate is without a bunch of key pieces, it shouldn't be counted out.
The same goes for Billings Skyview, the other returning state champion. The Falcons were 16-7 last season and return their leading scorer Camron Ketchum (12.4 ppg) who shot 43 percent on 78 3-point attempts. Julius Mims, the top rebounder and shot blocker graduated, but Skyview also brings back its third, fourth and fifth-leading scorers from last season in Ky Kouba (7.2), Abe Seybert (7.0) and Payton Sanders (6.8). The Falcons, like Hellgate were undefeated in postseason play after taking the Eastern AA divisional title on top of reaching the championship game.
Both the Western AA and Eastern AA divisions have multiple teams with big aspirations and in the East, one of those teams is Great Falls High, which was a semifinalist a year ago and returns two of the top five scorers in the state in Drew Wyman and Levi Torgerson. Wyman actually led all Class AA in points (21.9) and Torgerson (15.9) wasn't far behind, so the Bison will be a team to contend with after going 16-8 a season ago.
Another Eastern team to watch out for is Billings West. The Golden Bears went undefeated in the Eastern AA regular season last year and finished 19-3 overall. Josh Erbacher was a big loss but Neil Daily was the second-leading scorer last season and Teagan Mullowney is another experienced player eyeing a bigger role in 2020-21. Another team from Billings, Senior, will also be in the mix with Junior Bergen, the third-leading scorer in the state from last season (17.5).
Similar to Great Falls High, the expectations are high for Missoula Sentinel, another team with two of the state's best scorers returning. Alex Germer (6-foot-8), a Montana State basketball signee, averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds a year ago and will be joined by Tony Frohlich-Fair (6-foot-5), who averaged 14.8 ppg. The Spartans also return TJ Rausch, Soren Syvrud and Hayden Kolb among others. However, the Spartans will have to adjust to a new head coach as Jason Maki has taken over the helm after 20 years of coaching in Oregon.
Helena Capital and Glacier are two other teams in the West that will look for return trips to state, but the Bruins in particular have a lot of pieces to replace as Parker Johnston, Trevor Swanson and Bridger Grovom, plus a slew of other seniors graduated. Yet, Brayden Koch is back after averaging 13 points a game, which led CHS last season. Weston Price will pace things for Glacier and Helena High will rely on a senior-heavy lineup combined with junior Kaden Huot to try and battle its way back to state.
Gallatin will also be making its debut this season in the Eastern AA. Belgrade made its Class AA debut a year ago and finished with a record of 2-18.
