BILLINGS — Class AA will adjust its spectator policy beginning on Tuesday.
In a memo released by the Class AA Superintendents, it said the superintendents supported the expansion of the number of fans attending events.
Attendance at Class AA basketball and wrestling events will expand from two spectators per home team participant and two for visitors to four guests per home participant and two for visitors. The memo noted that the attendance policy could be revisited due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
In an email, Mark Wahl, director of athletics and activities for Billings Public Schools, said said there will be an exception made for Billings crosstown events. In Billings crosstown high school and middle school contests, four spectators will be allowed per home and visitor participant.
All social distancing and masking guidelines remain in place and officials ask that spectators follow them.
