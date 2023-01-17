It's crosstown week in Helena as the Helena High Bengals are set to host the Capital Bruins this week for boys and girls basketball.
The boys teams will play first on Thursday night at 7 p.m., followed by the girls matchup on Friday night at the same time. Helena High will host both games and here are five storylines for the first crosstown basketball games of the 2022-23 season.
Red-hot Bengals looking to end crosstown losing streak
The Helena High boys basketball team has roared out of the gates in the new year winning four straight and taking over first place in the Western AA. The Bengals are ranked No. 2 in our recent 406mtsports.com rankings, with only Billings West sitting above Helena High following recent wins over Missoula Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier.
Helena Capital comes into ranked fifth and is 5-2 overall but 2-2 in the Western AA. The Bruins have dominated the series in recent years winning seven consecutive games over their crosstown rival including a win in the Western AA semifinals last year.
Helena has the look of a Class AA title contender so far this season but this matchup against the Bruins will test just how far the Bengals have come.
How Helena has done it
Having two sophomore sensations has certainly helped. Jaxan Lieberg is one of the top scorers in Class AA boys basketball with an average of 19.1 points per game and most impressively, he's shooting 50 percent from 3-point range (18-of-36) and 51 percent overall from the field.
Tevin Wetzel has also been a driving force behind Helena's 6-1 start. The sophomore point guard is averaging 13.7 points per game, while also proving to be one of the top playmakers in Class AA so far this season with 4.7 assists per game in addition to 1.9 steals per game. He's also stellar from beyond the arc, connecting on 44 percent of his attempts. The two sophomores are a combined 34-of-72 from 3-point range (47 percent).
Helena also leads Class AA in perimeter shooting percent by a wide margin. As a team the Bengals are shooting 41 percent. Billings Senior is second at 34.7. Only four teams total in AA boys basketball are above 30 percent which shows just how lights out the Bengals have been from beyond the arc. Colter Petre (11 makes, 31.7 percent) and Cael Murgel (7 makes, 36.8 percent) have also been key contributors at both ends of the floor and not to be overlooked, the Bengals are ranked fifth in scoring defense (50.3), making them one of just two teams to rank in the top five in scoring offense (61.0) and defense. Hellgate, the other, leads Class AA in both categories.
What the numbers really say is that Helena's fast start has been anything but a fluke.
A different formula for Capital
The Bruins shouldn't be discounted by any means. They let a fourth-quarter lead slip away against Glacier last week and that dropped them in the 406mtsports.com rankings to fifth, but the Bruins are still quite capable as their road win over No. 3 Skyview earlier in the season showed.
Capital's been effective this season, it just has done it a little differently than a year ago. CHS is ranked second in Class AA in scoring defense (48.7 allowed per game). The Bruins also lead in rebounding margin (9.29). However, the offense is 13th in terms of points per game (50.7) and 11th in field-goal percentage (38.2). The Bruins are also shooting just 29 percent from 3-point range and 55 percent at the stripe.
Nick Michelotti is the only Bruin so far to reach double figures in terms of 3-point makes (10) and he's second on the team in scoring at 8.9 per game. Joey Michelotti has also provided a spark off the bench recently and has made five triples coming off the bench in the past two games.
Hayden Opitz has been his usual, productive self with a team-high 13.6 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game, also a team-high. CHS averages 31.4 rebounds per game while limiting opponents to 22.1.
Those extra possessions are critical and the Bruins will need that in their favor on Thursday night. Just like they will need their defense to hold the Helena offense in check.
The Bruins are third in field-goal percentage defense (36.7 percent), but rank 14th in 3-point percentage allowed (30.1) and that's an area where CHS will need to be sharp see that Helena is the best 3-point shooting team in the state.
Re-claiming the Jungle
Both Helena High teams have struggled in this rivalry in recent years. Following a run of dominance on the Bengal side of things in girls basketball after three straight state championships, Capital has won five of six.
The Helena girls ended a four-game losing streak last season by winning in the Bears Den. Yet, both the Helena boys and girls teams have lost a combined six straight at home to their crosstown rivals, with the last wins coming in 2019 (2018-19 season). It's been four calendar years since a Helena High basketball team, boys or girls, has beaten Capital in the Jungle.
We'll see if that changes this week.
Two stellar defenses to square off in girls game
Things become a saying because they are true and it's true that defense wins games and championships. Defense was a huge part of the equation for the Capital girls when they won back-to-back state titles and after allowing an average of 26 points a game in sweep of the Kalispell teams last weekend, the Bruins once again find themselves perched atop the 406mtsports.com rankings.
Capital (6-1, 3-1) is second in the Western AA standings thanks to its loss to Missoula Hellgate. The Bengals (4-3, 2-2) also lost to Hellgate and it's an important game for both teams in the Western AA standings.
Despite sitting second in the Western AA, the Bruins have earned their No. 1 ranking with their defense, which allows just 31 points per game. That's easily the best in Class AA and the Bruins are outscoring opponents by 15 points a game, which also leads Class AA. Only one team -- Hellgate -- has managed to score more than 40 against the Bruins and only two of seven opponents have scored more than 30. In the past three games, all wins, CHS has allowed just 24 points per game.
Helena isn't a pushover though. The Bengals scored just over 42 points per game and allow just more 39. Helena has held three of its seven opponents below 40 points and that's important because the Bengals are just 1-3 when teams get past the 40-point mark.
Capital has scored 44 points in six of seven games, so that will be something to watch. The Bruins will be without leading scorer Jada Clarkson, who is out with a hand injury. She's the only player averaging in double figures for the Bruins. Alex Bullock, who is averaging 11 points a game for Helena, will be the only player on the floor with a double-digit scoring average, so more than likely, this game will be won on the defensive end of the floor.
