As the high school basketball postseason rapidly approaches and has even arrived in some classifications, Helena's Class AA teams are set to renew their crosstown rivalry on the hardwood for the second time this season.
This time around, it will be the girls that go first and they will square off at Capital High School on Friday night at 7 p.m. The boys game will follow Saturday at 3:30 p.m., also inside the Bears Den.
All four teams hold identical 10-5 records. Additionally, all four teams are 7-4, adding another layer of importance to the annual crosstown rivalry games.
In the first meetings, Helena High swept for the first time in four years. Capital will look to even the series and both Bruin squads are aiming to avoid a season sweep.
Here are five storylines to watch this week in the crosstown basketball games.
Seeding at stake in the Western AA
This is the second-to-last week of play in Class AA regular season and crosstown is going to have a key role to play in both the boys and girls Western AA standings.
On the boys side of things, the Bruins and Bengals are tied for second. However, three teams: Butte, Glacier and Missoula Big Sky are each 6-5, while Hellgate is leading the league at 9-2.
The reality is that the Bengals or Bruins could be as high as No. 2 or fall as low as No. 6 and the winner on Saturday will have a leg up on the No. 2 spot in the Western AA Divisional.
In the girls matchup, the Bruins and Bengals will duke it out for the No. 3 spot. If the Bengals win, it would give them the tiebreaker and essentially, they would need one more win or a Capital loss to guarantee a top-3 seed.
Yet, both teams are just two games back from No. 1 and there are still three games left. But just like with the boys game, the winner of crosstown is likely going to be the higher-seeded Helena team come divisionals.
The return of Jada
One player rarely makes a difference. But if one was going to make a difference this time around for Capital, it would Jada Clarkson, who was an all-state performer and Western AA Offensive MVP in 2021-22.
Clarkson is averaging 11 points per game this season for the Bruins and scored 25 points last Friday in a loss to Flathead. The senior also made a game-winner against Big Sky and wasn't able to play the first time around against Helena High due to a thumb injury.
The Bruins were limited to just 28 points in the first meeting against Helena High, which is tied for a season-low. The Bruins have scored fewer than 40 points just once all year with Clarkson on the floor and that's a good sign for CHS heading into Friday night's rematch.
Elite offense vs elite defense
Balance is important to winning games, no question about it, but a key matchup on Saturday in the crosstown boys game will be the defense of Capital against the high-octane offense of Helena High.
So far this season, the Bengals are leading Class AA in 3-point percentage, while also ranking in the top three in field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage. Helena High is seventh in scoring (58.1 points per game) right now and to be fair, the Bengals are seventh in total scoring defense too (53.7 points allowed per game), but the Bengals also rank first in fewest turnovers and the battle against the Capital defense should be fascinating.
The Bruins are still leading Class AA in rebounding margin (plus 7.47) and scoring defense (45.4 points allowed). Capital also ranks second in Class AA in opponent field goal percentage (36.6) and if the Bruins are going to even the season series, after seeing a seven-game winning streak snapped, their defense will need to be top notch.
Sophomore sensations
The Bruins will need to be on-point defensively because Helena's sophomore tandem of Jaxan Lieberg and Tevin Wetzel is as dynamic as any in Class AA.
Just like Clarkson, Wetzel missed a few games (four total) following the first crosstown matchup but returned last week against Bozeman and promptly tied a school record with eight 3-pointers in an upset over No. 1 Bozeman last Tuesday.
Lieberg followed up that effort with 29 points on Saturday in an 82-66 win over Flathead and Wetzel nearly equaled him with 22 points of his own. The duo combined for 29 points in the 44-42 win over the Bruins in January but they hit a combined five 3-pointers, including the game-winner by Wetzel in the last 15 seconds.
Wetzel is now averaging 3.09 3-point field makes per game and shooting 47 percent. Lieberg isn't far behind and is connecting on 42 percent of his triples. He's also making 2.4 per game.
In addition to his shooting ability, Wetzel is among the top creators in Class AA with 4.4 assists per game and no coincidence that Helena has scored 80 points or more in two of the three games since his return.
Colter Petre and Cael Murgel both average more than nine points per game too for the Bengals, but if they are going to leave the Bears Den with a season sweep, they are going to need a solid effort from their talented sophomores.
A mix of seniors in both games
There will be many players taking part in crosstown basketball for the final time, although no team can match the nine seniors that will play for the Capital boys basketball team on Saturday.
Clarkson is one of Capital's three seniors on the girls team. Kayla Almquist is another along with Abby Bignell and Megan Swanson. They will match a Helena team with four seniors: Alex Bullock, Maloree English, McKenna Morris and Lauren Heuiser.
Seniors usually find a way to make an impact and we saw that in the first girls crosstown game when English made three second-half triples to help the Bengals end a three-game losing streak against the Bruins at the Jungle.
There will be a total of 13 seniors competing in the boys crosstown game including eight of the 10 starters between the two teams. On the Helena side, the Bengals have Dylan Christman, Petre and Murgel.
Capital is led by its leading scorer, Hayden Opitz (10.5 ppg), as well as Nick (9.5 ppg) and Joey Michelotti (7.5 ppg). The other seniors who all see regular minutes for head coach Guy Almquist are Tyler Kovick, Henry Gross, Hudsen Grovom, Luke Dowdy, Jack Drynan and Austin Buehler.
