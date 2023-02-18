In each of the last three seasons, Helena High has had to watch the Capital boys basketball team celebrate wins in the Jungle, as well as a season sweep.
This time around, the shoe was on the other foot, as the Bengals won in the Bears Den for the first time in years, 52-46, to complete a season sweep of their crosstown rivals Saturday.
"This is huge for us," Helena High head coach Brandon Day said. "This is the first time since I've been coaching here to get a sweep. Guy (Almquist) does a wonderful job with this program and they are always tough to beat, especially at their place."
Starting fast always helps when you're trying to win on the road and the Bengals certainly did that on Saturday, scoring the first nine points. Seven of those came from sophomore Jaxan Lieberg who connected on a 3-pointer and also had a slam dunk as Helena built an 11-2 lead.
"We did a much better job this time compared to last time of getting off to a better start," Day said. "And Jaxan really got us going offensively."
Lieberg added a second triple in the second quarter and finished the first half with 16 points. Yet, the Bruins, who trailed 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, got Hayden Opitz established with eight first-half points to trim the deficit to four, 28-24, at the half.
"They disrupted us early," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "That was a good move on their part. They disrupted us and we did not handle it."
"My shots were just falling," Lieberg said of his 16 in the first half. "They came out hot the last time and I thought if we could start like that, we would win."
That proved to be prophetic. Yet, the Bruins were able to even the score late in the third quarter on a layup by Joey Michelotti before a bucket by Cael Murgel gave the Bengals a 34-32 lead heading to the fourth.
Capital grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter on the second trey of the game by Jack Drynan, the first and only time in the game, but it didn't last long. Tevin Wetzel grabbed a steal and made a bucket, accounting for two of Helena's 22 points off CHS turnovers, to quickly put HHS back in front.
Then, with 5:46 left, after an offensive rebound, Wetzel drilled a 3-pinter to push the lead four. At the 2:59 mark, Helena's point guard hit another dagger, making a corner trey to push the lead to five.
Capital wouldn't get within a single possession again. Hudsen Grovom hit twice from beyond the arc in the last few minutes to keep CHS in striking distance, but the Bengals were able to salt away the win, their 11th of the season, at the free throw line.
"It was a few possessions here or there and a few mistakes on our part," Almquist said. "They played well and they came out great, but we had the game where needed it to be and we just made mistakes and they capitalized. That's what a good team will do."
Lieberg led all scorers with 20 points for the Bengals, as well as being credited with four rebounds and five steals. Wetzel finished with 12 points and 11 of those came in the second half. He also dished out five assists.
"It just feels great," Wetzel said of the win. "We went on that little losing streak and that brought us down but this really brought us back. We feel great."
Murgel had a big second half in the win for HHS with eight points for a total of nine. The senior also grabbed a team-high six rebounds and blocked three shots.
"I've never been able to do that before," Murgel said of the sweep. "To do it as a team, from every single guy on the bench and everyone on the floor being together is a great feeling."
Helena's three senior starters: Murgel, Dylan Christman, and Colter Petre combined for 17 points, but their impact went well beyond that.
"Those three seniors all played a huge role for us defensively," Day said. "They got a lot of rebounds. Cael had some blocked shots and I'm proud of all three for their effort tonight."
Opitz led the Bruins with 10 points and eight rebounds. Nick Michelotti added seven points. Jack Drynan and Grovom both had six.
Capital (10-6, 7-5) will host Sentinel on Tuesday. Helena (11-5, 8-4) is now alone in second in the Western AA and will host Butte on Tuesday too. It will be senior night for both teams.
Photos: Helena vs Capital in crosstown boys basketball
