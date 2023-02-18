Helena's Jaxan Lieberg

Helena's Jaxan Lieberg goes up for a jumper in the Bengals 52-46 crosstown win over Helena Capital on Saturday at the Bears Den. 

In each of the last three seasons, Helena High has had to watch the Capital boys basketball team celebrate wins in the Jungle, as well as a season sweep.

This time around, the shoe was on the other foot, as the Bengals won in the Bears Den for the first time in years, 52-46, to complete a season sweep of their crosstown rivals Saturday.

Helena's Cael Murgel

Helena's Cael Murgel goes up for a shot at the end of the third quarter for Helena High in the Bengals 52-46 win over Capital on Saturday at the Bears Den. 
Helena's Colter Petre

Helena's Colter Petre celebrates the Bengals 52-46 win over Capital on Saturday at the Bears Den. 

