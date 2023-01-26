Basketball isn't often referred to as a game of inches, but an inch is how far the Butte Bulldogs came from an upset win over Helena Capital on Thursday night.
In the closing seconds of the game, trailing 49-48, Butte's Hudsen Luedtke got a shot attempt up in the paint. It bounced off the rim, hung for a second, then fall to the side, causing an eruption from the Capital fans in the Bears Den as the Bruins rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to win 49-48.
"That was close," Capital's Nick Michelotti said. "A little too close. I have to get in front of him and play better defense. Luckily, it was a little tougher shot and he didn't make it."
"Just glad we won."
The Bruins certainly wouldn't have won without Nick or Joey Michelotti who combined for 23 points in the win. Nick was massive throughout the second half for the Bruins with 10 points after three in the opening half and eight in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 1:25 left that pushed the Bruins lead to four points at 49-45.
That came on the heels of a trey by Casey Merrifield, who made four shots from beyond the arc and with 29.4 seconds left, Tocher Lee hit from deep to cut the Bruins lead to one.
After two missed free throws by Capital, Butte had one last chance to win the game, but Luedtke's shot came up about one rotation short.
"I'm really proud of my guys," Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said. "It's just frustrating that we felt like we played good enough to win and we're forced to make shots at the end and they're allowed to make free throws to win."
"But I think this should give us a lot of confidence," he added. "Capital has had our number and so for us to come out of here feeling like we deserved to win and that was the consensus in our locker room — any time you can get over the mystique of Capital and its dominance over Butte High is big and we if just cut down on some of our mistakes, I think we'll be fine next time."
Early on, it felt like the Bulldogs had the Bruins right where they wanted them. Butte led 15-11 after the first quarter and eventually grabbed a 25-14 lead in the first half on the strength of three triples by Casey Merrifield in the first half.
Capital cut the lead to nine by the intermission but still trailed 35-27 late in the third quarter. Then, the Bruins started to get to the free throw line and it sparked a 12-2 run that was capped with a Hayden Opitz bucket early in the fourth quarter that made it 39-37 Bruins with 5:42 to play.
"We are trying to focus on the things we are doing well," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said of the defending state champs. "We know we have some things to work on. But focusing on what we do well: We have guts. We compete hard. We rebound and we defend and that keeps us in games. Our effort was fantastic in the second half. We had some guys dig in and we just went with those 5-6 guys."
One of those guys was Tyler Kovick, who only scored four points, yet dished out six assists, grabbed four rebounds, and notched four steals, including one late in the third that went for a breakaway layup.
"Tyler does a lot of little things that don't show up on the stat sheet," Almquist said. "Sometimes, it's not even him getting steals. It's his pressure, it's his anticipation and his leadership. We struggle when he's not in."
Kovick played more than any other Bruin on Thursday night and he helped the Bruins force 20 turnovers, with 11 coming in the second half. Opitz added eight points and five rebounds, while Henry Gross tacked on four points and six boards as the Bruins rebounded 45 percent of their misses (19 offensive boards) and out-rebounded Butte 37-29 overall.
"It was just a good team effort," Nick Michelotti said. "You saw against Bozeman what we can do when it gets hard. But we were able to rally back as a team and it just feels good to get the win."
Capital improved to 7-3 on the season and is 4-3 in the Western AA. Butte is 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Western AA. The Bulldogs got 13 points from Jace Stenson in the loss. Merrifield added 12. They will host Helena on Saturday.
