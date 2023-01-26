Tyler Kovick

Helena Capital's Tyler Kovick steals a ball earlier this season for the Bruins, who defeated Butte 49-48 in Helena on Thursday night at the Bears Den. 

 Gary Marshall

Basketball isn't often referred to as a game of inches, but an inch is how far the Butte Bulldogs came from an upset win over Helena Capital on Thursday night. 

In the closing seconds of the game, trailing 49-48, Butte's Hudsen Luedtke got a shot attempt up in the paint. It bounced off the rim, hung for a second, then fall to the side, causing an eruption from the Capital fans in the Bears Den as the Bruins rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to win 49-48.

