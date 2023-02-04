MISSOULA – It didn’t take long to realize that Asher Topp is back in the lineup for the Missoula Hellgate boys basketball team.
On the Knights’ opening possession, the 6-foot-2 point guard drove the lane, drew help-side defenders and dumped it off to Donovyn Headswift for an uncontested layup. Before the half, he connected on a buzzer-beating three to help his team take a comfortable lead into the locker room and in the fourth quarter, he put the finishing touches on the win with another fancy dime to Headswift for a bucket.
As the crowd “oohed and aahed,” all he could do was shrug as he backpedaled down the court. After missing nearly a month with a broken hand it’s safe to say, he’s back.
A fully healthy Hellgate squad went on to win 51-28 over the visiting Helena Bengals, taking sole possession of the Western AA’s top spot.
“The month I was out it was like the longest month of my life,” Topp said after the win. “I was just so happy to be out here and help my teammates try to get a win in any way I could.”
Topp kept himself prepared for that moment throughout his entire battle with his hand.
For the first week following the injury, all he could do was watch. But from there, he got a hard cast and got right back to practicing his jump shot and working on his ball handling. He slowly ramped it up as he participated in non-contact drills and then finally, got the cast off.
He’s still playing with a splint and tape but his impact would suggest he’s well over the ailment.
Aside from his seven points and handful of dazzling assists, he was tasked with defending the Western AA’s leading scorer in Bengals guard Jaxan Lieberg (18.5 points per game). On Lieberg’s first shot, Topp suffocated him, forcing a double-pump airball.
It set the tone for the remainder of the night as Lieberg was kept out of the box score entirely.
“He’s a very good passer … we were a little bit stagnant and he took it and drove and he’s looking to make plays for others and I thought that became contagious for our whole team,” Knights coach Jeff Hays said. “But maybe just as important is his defense … it’s a great lift having him back.”
The win puts the Knights in control of their own destiny in the Western AA with five games to go and no more matchups with the Bengals.
Winning out would make Hellgate back-to-back league champs, but it won’t come easy and everybody in the program from the top down knows that.
“I think we can beat anybody and I think we can lose to anybody as well,” Topp said. “I just think if we keep playing defense the way we can, our offense will come … we’ve been working our butts off for this. I’m feeling pretty confident.”
Hays said: “Every night is going to be a dog fight. If we have the right mindset playing here in town, I feel pretty good about where we’re at but we can never rest. We can’t relax. We have to continue to work hard, continue to improve.”
Headswift was the game-high scorer with 18 points, the beneficiary of Topp’s vision as he got himself into the right spots for effortless baskets. Easton Sant added eight points and Connor Dick contributed seven.
Meanwhile, Helena was without second-leading scorer and point guard Tevin Wetzel in the decisive game. In the two teams’ last meeting, a four-point win for the Bengals, Wetzel was the top-scorer with 20.
“He’s a very good player and he’s the one that gets them going too,” Hays said.
In his absence, Dylan Christman scored nine points as the Bengals' top option.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
