GREAT FALLS – One day after losing an Eastern AA boys basketball game they seemingly had in the bag, the Billings Senior Broncs delivered an unlikely but extremely satisfying victory Saturday afternoon at CMR Fieldhouse.
Coach Drew Haws’ Broncs, who blew a six-point lead in the final minute at Great Falls High Friday night, trailed for the first 23 minutes Saturday but rallied late to edge the Great Falls CMR Rustlers 56-53. It was the first triumph of the season for Senior (1-1, 1-5), while Russell dropped to 0-2 in league, 2-4 overall.
“That’s a win these kids really needed,” Haws said. “We kind of gave one away last night but these guys put that behind them and they deserved this win.”
Junior guard Maclain Burckley sparked the comeback, scoring 22 points including 10 from the foul line to lead the Senior attack. Burckley sank the Broncs’ only two 3-point field goals, including a long jumper with 64 seconds left to give his team a 55-53 lead.
CMR had several opportunities to tie or go ahead in the final minute but poor passing doomed the Rustlers.
Haws said his team switched defenses the second half and caused some crucial turnovers.
“That was the difference in the two halves,” he said.
CMR coach Jon Cislo agreed turnovers were the key.
“We lost that game. That’s on us,” said a disappointed Cislo. “We let them stay in the game the first half by putting them at the foul line, then we didn’t make the right plays when we needed them at the end.
“We had 17 turnovers the second half (23 overall) and you can’t win in this league doing that.”
CMR got off to a 6-0 start and led 31-27 at the half, as Senior scored almost half of its points (13) from the foul line. The Broncs finished the game sinking 26 of 34 foul shots. CMR went 15-for-20 from the charity stripe.
“We’re a very good free-throw shooting team,” Haws said. “We work on it a lot at practice.”
The Broncs sank 6 of 8 freebies in the third quarter as they finally went ahead 42-39 after an 8-0 surge. Another 8-0 run early in the fourth period boosted Senior’s lead to 50-44.
CMR rallied to go back up 51-50 on a steal and driving layup by Gus Nunez, and a basket from the lane by senior forward Trigg Mapes put the Rustlers up 53-51 with 2:20 to play. But they never scored again.
“We’ve got good kids and they play hard,” Cislo said. “It’s no excuse but some of our best athletes are injured and we’re not experienced enough to win these games right now. Hopefully, we’ll get better and the young guys will be ready later in the year.”
CMR will be playing the entire season without standout forward Cole Taylor, who is still recovering from back injuries suffered in football. He was the team’s best rebounder last season.
River Wasson chipped in nine points and Nunez and junior forward Hunter Goad had eight apiece for CMR. For Senior, 6-5 junior Joshua Goudy came off the bench and contributed eight points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.