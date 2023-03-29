BILLINGS — Billings Skyview’s Lane Love, the Eastern AA’s offensive player of the year, announced via Twitter Wednesday night that he’s given a commitment to play college basketball for Montana Tech.

Love led Class AA in scoring this past season, averaging 23.6 points per game. He scored more than 30 points four times during the regular season, including a 39-point effort in a double overtime win over Billings Senior.

Love averaged 16.7 points per game last season as a junior, his first year as a starter for the Falcons.

He’ll join a Tech team that is coming off its second straight Frontier Conference championship. The Orediggers advanced to the NAIA national quarterfinals for the first time in program history this season.