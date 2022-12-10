BILLINGS — The Billings West boys basketball team defeated Missoula Sentinel Saturday afternoon at the West High gym to run their season-opening weekend to 2-0.
That’s a good way to start a new season, for sure, but it wasn’t a perfect weekend to Golden Bears coach Kelly Darragh.
“We played hard, and every kid out there is giving their all,” Darragh said after the 63-50 win over the Spartans. “There’s little things we can do to make ourselves better. But if we’re playing our best right now, that’s not a good thing. So there’s things we can improve on.”
It was a doubleheader afternoon, and Sentinel’s girls got things started with a 63-47 win over the Bears to even their weekend record to 1-1. The Spartans rebounded after taking a loss Friday night at Billings Skyview.
“We’re trying to figure out what lineups work,” said Spartans first-year coach Tyler Hobbs, who moved over to Sentinel after coaching Big Sky last season. “Everything’s new to them … a new system, from a strategic standpoint. We had 10 days of practice to prepare for this weekend, so we get as much in as we can and we roll the ball out to play.”
West boys 63, Sentinel 50
West started the second half with an 11-3 run to put some distance between itself and the Spartans after a close first half.
Cooper Tyson and Mitchell Fogelsong hit 3-pointers during the run. From there the Bears steadily pulled away as the Spartans struggled to find the offensive efficiency they had in the first quarter. Sentinel scored just one field goal in the second quarter but still trailed by only five points at the half.
“I just told the guys there were some really good moments for us to build on and then definitely some things for us to go back to and work on in practice,” Sentinel coach Jason Maki said. “So it definitely felt like one of those early-season games.”
Trevor Rausch scored 17 points for Sentinel (0-2), while Riley Allen added 10 points.
Fogelson hit three 3-pointers for the game and finished with 17 to lead the Bears. Billy Carlson also hit double figures with 12 points and Cooper Tyson chipped in with nine for a team that appears to have a bunch of interchangeable parts.
At times the game had a fast-and-furious pace without much getting done. From midway through the third quarter to the halfway point of the fourth the teams combined for just 13 points. The Bears managed to maintain a 12- to 16-point lead throughout.
“Saturday afternoons are tough,” Darragh said. “There’s not much of a crowd, there’s not a lot of noise. You kind of have to make your own energy and stuff like that. I think we need to a little bit better job of creating that excitement for ourselves and getting into it.”
Sentinel girls 63, West 47
The Spartans (1-1) took a 15-point halftime lead, only to see it dwindle to four by the end of the third quarter.
Emily McElmurry and CC Size regained the team’s 3-point stroke it had early, though, and the Spartans built the lead by to 12 with 4:18 to play. Size’s 3 gave Sentinel a 53-41 and that proved to be pretty much it for the Bears.
Four players scored in double figures for Sentinel: Morgan Mastro led the way with 14 points, Size had 13, Olivia Huntsinger 12 and Kassidy Kirgan 11.
“I feel like our kids can create a little bit, improvise a little bit, and not have to be so … what’s the word … robotic or methodical,” Hobbs said. “They can just play, create space and move, which is a blessing for me. Because I can give them that freedom.”
Freshman Brooklyn Pierce scored 17 points, with the help of 9-for-15 shooting from the free-throw line, to lead the Bears, who played the weekend without Layla Baumann, Elle Stock and Taylee Chirrick.
Baumann and Stock are injured, and expected back. However, Chirrick, a two-time all-state player, transferred to Roberts just before the season started and will leave a void.
“We have some players out and so we’ve kind of had to readjust some things,” West coach Charlie Johnson said. “As we get more comfortable in our roles, as our roles have changed, that’ll be a big thing.
“The nice thing is we have 12 days before we play (Billings) Central, so we can iron out a lot of stuff and make sure we’re where we need to be where I can put them in places to be successful.”
