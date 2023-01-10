GREAT FALLS – Losing home games against some of the best Class AA boys basketball teams in Montana is getting to be a habit for the Great Falls High squad.
A bad habit, if you’re to believe veteran Bison coach Bob Howard.
In its first two home contests of the season, the Bison fell to an excellent Missoula Hellgate team – which knocked off No. 1 Helena Capital last week – along with No. 3 Billings Skyview, with one poor quarter dooming the Bison to defeat in each instance.
On Tuesday night at Bison Fieldhouse, the Bison were badly outplayed the first two quarters against No. 2 Billings West and eventually fell to the Bears 60-48.
The outcome left West with a 2-1 conference record, 4-1 overall, while GFH tumbled to 1-2, 3-4.
“We’ve just got to be more consistent,” said Howard, whose team trailed by as many as 21 points in the third quarter vs. West before going on a 17-4 spree that sliced the deficit to eight points. “We’ve proven we can play with these good teams but we can’t go long stretches without making a basket.”
West used outstanding inside passing to grab a 27-12 halftime lead as 6-3 senior Billy Carlson scored 11 points and Cooper Tyson and AJ Moser added 11 apiece. Coach Kelly Darragh, who played his high school basketball across town at Great Falls CMR, really liked what he saw the first 16 minutes.
“When we pass the ball like that we can be a pretty good team, and we’re capable of getting good shots off our defense, too," he said. “But we got a little quick with the ball the second half. We’ve got a 35-second shot clock now, not a 3-second shot clock,” he added with a smile.
With the 6-2 Moser scoring eight points on a variety of shots, the Bears expanded their lead to 37-16 late in the third quarter before Ashton Platt stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer. Then 6-6 senior post player Keaton Stuckman came alive, scoring five straight points to key a 10-0 run.
Junior guard Evan Brown tallied eight points in the fourth quarter for the Bison, who outscored the Bears 19-18 in the final period.
Moser led the West offense with 20 points including three treys, and Carlson chipped in 15 and Tyson 11, including a resounding lob dunk off a set out-of-bounds play.
Stuckman scored 13, Brown 11 and Platt 10 for Great Falls, which plays at Belgrade Saturday night.
“We just have to get better each game,” said Howard. “West is a real good team with guys who have played together a long time. We have to take care of the basketball better, for sure.”
West returns home Saturday afternoon to play CMR.
