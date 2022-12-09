BUTTE – The opening night of the season for the Butte Bulldogs and Bozeman Gallatin Raptors got underway at East Middle School in Butte.
With the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic taking over Butte High School’s two gym, East’s doors were wide open for the two teams.
The Bulldogs and Raptors played a wide-open game that featured scoring, a bevy of fouls and free-throws aplenty.
However, the Raptors made more of their opportunities than the Bulldogs.
Gallatin led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter. Butte rallied late but came up short as the Raptors won their first game of the season, 67-59.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “It was great to face competition other than ourselves. It was good for us to see where we are at and see what we need to clean up.”
The Raptors were in foul trouble from the get-go, as they committed seven fouls in the first 5:19. However, the Bulldogs hit 2-of-7 from the foul line in the first quarter. Gallatin led after the first stanza, 12-10.
The second quarter featured three-pointers on both sides of the docket. Logan Springer had a pair of threes and Cash Jones added one for the Raptors.
Jace Stenson pocketed a three-pointer and Hudson Luedtke converted a three-point play the old-fashioned way: a field-goal plus free-throw.
Springer’s second three-pointer came with 33 seconds to play in the half, as the Raptors led the Bulldogs at the break, 33-30.
Gallatin started the second half on a 6-2 run before the Bulldogs held the Raptors’ margin at seven points at the end of the third period, 48-41.
The Raptors started the fourth quarter with 13-6 stretch over 5:16 to take a 17-point lead, 64-47.
Luedtke, Stenson, Jonas Sherman, Kale McDonald, and Casey Merrifield made late baskets to close the margin to eight.
“I was really happy with our effort,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said. “Coach Claxton has a really good team over there. When we play good teams, we have to make good plays. We made some, unfortunately we couldn’t make our free-throws and we struggled with the three-point shots. We need to go back and focus on ourselves.”
However, the free-throws were not falling for the Bulldogs as they went 5-of-21 from the charity stripe over the final eight minutes.
Eli Hunter led all scorers with 25 points for Gallatin.
The Raptors were 14-of-25 from the free-throw stripe.
“The night was physical and competitive,” Claxton said. “It was a pretty ugly game from a coach’s perspective, with a lot of fouls. But the guys battled, and we picked up the win.”
Stenson and Hudson Luedtke each had 18 points for the Bulldogs.
Butte shot 16-of-43 from the free-throw line on the night.
“We definitely have things to work on for our next game,” Matt Luedtke said.
