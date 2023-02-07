BUTTE – There is no shortage of scoring when the Butte Bulldogs and Missoula Big Sky Eagles get together for a Western AA matchup. In their last game on Jan. 13, the Bulldogs and Eagles combined for 175 points.
It was more of the same this time around when Butte hosted Big Sky. The two teams combined for 165 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in a thriller, 87-78.
“I was proud of the guys, we stepped up when we had to. Defensively we got the stops when we needed to and in a high-scoring game that’s all you can ask for,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said.
The high-scoring affair started right out of the gate, as the Eagles got out to an early 8-2 lead three minutes into the game. Butte answered in a big way, going on a 15-0 scoring run to take a nine-point lead.
Scoring slowed down slightly in the second quarter as the Bulldogs held off each of Big Sky’s comeback attempts. Butte led 35-30 at the end of the first half.
The Eagles continued to chip away in the third quarter, but Butte was able to answer each time. A three-pointer from Jace Stenson gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead with 1:25 left in the quarter after the Eagles tied it up.
After trailing since halfway through the opening quarter, Big Sky managed to get over the hump late in the third quarter. Isaiah Reed responded to Stenson’s three-pointer with one of his own and a breakaway layup from Lucas Thorne gave the Eagles a 58-56 lead going into the final quarter of play.
Thorne then opened up the fourth quarter with a three-pointer to give Big Sky a five-point lead. The Bulldogs responded with an 8-0 scoring run to retake the lead. Once Butte captured the lead, they didn’t relinquish it for the rest of the game.
The Bulldogs made big shot after big shot to close out the game, including Tocher Lee’s shot from behind the arc to give Butte a five-point lead with 4:06 remaining.
“Everybody played great. It got to a point where we had some guys who played great but the guys in at the end were playing so well it was hard to take them out. It’s fun when that happens, when they make it hard on me to decide who to have in at the end,” Luedtke said.
Butte had a retort for each thing the Eagles threw at them. With two minutes left Cameron Gurnsey slammed home a breakaway dunk, resulting in the loudest cheers of the night at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium. At that point, the Bulldogs shut the door on the Eagles comeback.
“You can’t lose the rebounding battle, turnover battle and free throw battle and expect to win a lot of ball games. This
It was a pivotal win for Butte, who is now tied with Big Sky in Western AA with identical 6-4 records. The Eagles had won four in a row and six of their last seven games before the loss on Tuesday.
Stenson and Hudson Luedtke each scored 24 points to lead all scorers. Gurnsey added 17 points for the Bulldogs, including 10 in the final quarter.
Carson Towe drilled seven shots from behind the arc to lead the Eagles with 23 points. Josiah Cuaresma tallied 16 points.
Big Sky will look to get back on track on Friday night on the road against crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel. The Bulldogs will also be in Missoula on Friday as they look to extend their winning streak to three games against Sentinel.
