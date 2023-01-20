BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Sentinel Spartans in a Western AA matchup on Friday night. Both teams entered the game hungry, as Butte had lost two in a row and Sentinel had lost three consecutive games.
It was Butte who got back on track, as the Bulldogs held off several comeback attempts from Sentinel to win 67-56.
“Our guys were pretty resilient and made some pretty good plays down the stretch. We played really hard tonight, and when you play hard good things happen,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said.
Butte came out of the gates hot, opening up a 12-0 lead to start the game. Sentinel struggled in the first quarter, failing to score their first points until there was under two minutes remaining. At the end of the opening quarter the Bulldogs held a 17-6 lead over the Spartans.
“Butte came out and punched us in the mouth, so it was an uphill battle from there. We were on our heels a little bit to start,” Sentinel head coach Jason Maki said.
In the second quarter, Butte extended their lead to as many as 16 points. Sentinel’s offense improved from there to close the gap before halftime. A layup from the Spartans’ Eli Iverson cut the deficit to seven points with 1:52 left in the half. At halftime, Butte held a 32-23 lead.
The second half featured more of the same, as the Spartans cut into the deficit a few times but couldn’t get over the hump. Butte continued to build their lead in the third quarter and led by 14 points entering the final eight minutes of play.
Butte started the fourth quarter strong, and took a 19 point lead with 6:58 left in the game, their largest lead of the evening. The Spartans rallied to make it an eight-point game with 41.8 seconds remaining, but it was too late.
“I loved our effort after falling behind, we cut into the lead a few times but we just couldn’t get the one more play that we needed,” Maki said.
In the end, the slow start for Sentinel dug them into a hole that they couldn’t overcome. Butte’s play on the defensive made things difficult on the Spartans throughout the night.
“We had some really good flashes defensively so hopefully we can build on that. I thought we had a good flow going tonight so I’m really proud of the guys for playing so hard,” Matt Luedtke said.
Freshman Hudson Luedtke led all scorers with 21 points, including two three-pointers. Sophomore Dylan Bache tallied 12 points. As a team, the Bulldogs made seven shots from behind the arc.
Ten different players contributed on the scoresheet for the Spartans. Iverson led the team with 12 points and Riley Allen added 11 points.
Butte improves to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in conference play with the victory. Sentinel drops to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in conference. The Bulldogs and the Spartans play again in Missoula on Feb. 17.
Butte travels to play Helena Capital in their next game on Jan. 26. Prior to that meeting, Sentinel will host Capital on Tuesday.
