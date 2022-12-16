BELGRADE – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball team made their first road trip of the season on Thursday night as they took on the Belgrade Panthers.
Struggling from beyond the three-point line, the Bulldogs overcame the adversity with offensive rebounds and points in the paint as Butte edged the Panthers, 55-52.
The Bulldogs trailed by four points early before they took a 12-9 advantage into the second quarter.
The teams combined for 38 points in the second quarter, with Belgrade holding a 20-18 edge for the period. The Bulldogs led at halftime, 30-29.
Butte opened up a four-point advantage in the third quarter and led 47-43 going into the final period.
Belgrade made a final push and led by a point late. Butte was able to crash the boards on offensive misses and earn a couple of key trips to free-throw line to seal the win.
Butte shot 30.9% from the field but went just 3-of-27 from behind the arc. They out-rebounded Belgrade, 39-30, which included an 18-5 differential in offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs outscored the Panthers in the paint, 34-10.
The scoring was a balanced attack for the Bulldogs, led by Jonas Sherman’s 12 points, Jace Stenson’s ten points, and Hudson Luedtke and Kale McDonald’s nine-point efforts. Luedtke led the Bulldogs with nine rebounds.
Belgrade will travel to Missoula on Saturday to take on Hellgate.
The Bulldogs will travel to Dillon to take on the Beavers on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.