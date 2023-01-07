BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hit the Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium hardwood for the second time in less than 24 hours, as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Butte High School.
Butte led by 11 points in the fourth quarter and weathered held off any Flathead offensive pressure on their way to a 59-48 win over the Braves.
The teams combined for 33 points in the first quarter, with the lead being traded back and forth. The Bulldogs led at the end of the opening eight minutes, 18-15.
The defenses locked the offenses down in the second quarter. While there was plenty of sprinting up and down the court, Butte and Flathead combined for eight points. With the Bulldogs having possessed a 5-3 edge in the quarter, Butte led at the half, 23-18.
The offensive floodgates reopened in the third quarter, as both squads scored 19 points each. Butte led after 24 minutes, 42-37.
Flathead took a 43-42 lead in the final quarter before the Bulldogs responded with a 17-5 run to close out the game, clinch an 11-point win, and
Butte will travel to Missoula to take on Hellgate Tuesday night.
