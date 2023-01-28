BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Helena Bengals in a Western AA matchup on Saturday afternoon. With a 58-49 victory, Butte handed Helena their first loss since Dec. 16.

Helena entered the matchup undefeated in conference games and an 8-1 record overall. The Bulldogs stifled the Bengals throughout the game to earn the upset win.

Butte vs. Helena High

Butte's Hudson Luedtke dribbles as Helena High's Manu Melo (13) and Colter Petre (20) defend on Jan. 28 at Butte.
Butte vs. Helena High

Buttte's Tocher Lee celebrates after sinking a three-pointer in the Bulldogs' victory over undefeated Helena High at Butte.
Butte vs. Helena High

Butte's Jonas Sherman heads to the line on Jan. 28 in the Bulldogs home game victory over Helena High.
Butte vs. Helena High

Butte's Dylan Bache and Helena High's Cael Murgel reach for a loose ball on Jan. 28 in Butte.
Butte vs. Helena High

Butte's Jace Stenson takes the ball to the basket on Jan. 28 in the Bulldogs victory over Helena High at Butte.
Butte vs. Helena High

Butte's Cameron Gurnsey flies through the air with the ball in the first quarter in the Bulldogs' home game victory over undefeated Helena High on Jan. 28.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments