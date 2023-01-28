BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Helena Bengals in a Western AA matchup on Saturday afternoon. With a 58-49 victory, Butte handed Helena their first loss since Dec. 16.
Helena entered the matchup undefeated in conference games and an 8-1 record overall. The Bulldogs stifled the Bengals throughout the game to earn the upset win.
“Our guys came to play; the effort defensively was awesome. It was a huge team effort, I’m really proud of all our guys” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said.
After a tight opening quarter, Butte held a 9-8 lead. The second quarter was the true turning point in the game, as the Bulldogs took control.
Butte opened the second quarter on an 8-0 scoring run to take a nine-point lead with 5:37 left in the half. The onslaught continued as back-to-back three-point field goals from Tocher Lee and Cameron Gurnsey gave the Bulldogs a 28-12 lead heading into the break.
The Bengals struggled offensively throughout the first half, and only managed to score four points in the second quarter.
“Butte came out with a solid game plan. They took us out of our flow offensively and we just struggled to put points up on the board,” Helena head coach Brandon Day said.
Helena’s offense woke up in the second half and outscored their first half output in the third quarter alone. The Bulldogs managed to hold them off, as they entered the final quarter with a 12-point lead.
The comeback effort continued for Helena in the final eight minutes. Cael Murgel made consecutive shots from behind the arc to cut the deficit to five points with 2:46 remaining in the game.
“Helena has some studs on their team. I told my guys that they would make a run in the second half, and we’d have to weather it,” Luedtke said.
That was as close as the Bengals were able to get. Butte hit timely shots down the stretch to answer Helena’s resurgence.
“Sometimes there is a lot to learn from a loss. I’m excited to watch some film to see where we can get better and hopefully, we’re more prepared for the next one,” Day said.
Butte improves to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in conference with the clutch win. Helena drops to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference.
Murgel led the Bengals with 18 points in the loss. Sophomore Jaxan Lieberg added 13 points for Helena, with all of his scoring coming in the second half.
Butte had four players score eight or more points. Jace Stenson led the team with 18 points, tied for his highest scoring output of the season.
“Jace stepped up offensively, he had a big outburst there. It seemed like whenever we needed a bucket, he made one,” Luedtke said.
Helena will host Missoula Big Sky in their next game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs face Butte Central on Tuesday in the City Championship at 7:30 p.m.
Entering one of the biggest games of the season against a highly touted opponent, Butte managed to pick up some much-needed momentum.
“Anytime we get wins and feel like we gave our best effort it gives us more confidence. It’s a really good feeling in the locker room, it’s always good to go into a game against Central on a high note,” Luedtke said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.