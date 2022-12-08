BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs boys’ basketball opens the 2022-2023 season against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors on Friday evening at East Middle School.
Varsity tip-off is at 6 p.m.
In the last meeting between the programs, the Raptors built a seven-point lead in the first half and defeated the Bulldogs in Bozeman, 76-67.
The Raptors outrebounded the Bulldogs, 36-25.
Eli Hunter led all scorers with 25 points, which included 10-of-14 from the free-throw line, for the Raptors. Garrett Dahlke added 13 points and Rylan Schlepp added ten points. Gallatin was 23-of-45 from the floor, which included 10-of-14 from behind the three-point line, and 20-of-33 from the foul line.
Jace Stenson had 18 points, Casey Merrifield was 4-of-10 behind the three-point line for 14 points, and Kooper Klobucar added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Butte was 24-of-56 from the floor, which included 9-of-30 from the three-point arc, and was 10-of-19 from the charity stripe.
The Bulldogs (6-18 in 2021-2022) averaged 58.8 points per game last season.
Butte has several key members of their 2021-2022 team to this season’s team. Stenson (13.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Cameron Gurnsey (9.0 ppg) were two of the top four scorers for Butte last season, with Kenley Leary (Umpqua Community College baseball) and Kooper Klobucar (Montana Western football) having graduated. Kale McDonald, Jonas Sherman, Casey Merrifield, Dylan Bache, Bo Demarais, Rueso Batterman, Tocher Lee, Colton Shea, Spencer Callaghan, Garret Sharp, and Trey McCarthy all saw time on the floor for Butte during the season.
The additions of senior Tanner Parini, junior Tyson Zeren, sophomore Torre Tempel, and freshmen Cayde Stajcar and Hudson Luedtke will add athleticism and scoring to the Bulldogs’ depth in 2022-2023.
Senior Eli Hunter returns to the Raptors, following a season where he was one of the most consistent scorers in the state, including being lethal from beyond the three-point stripe.
Gallatin has several returning players for the 2022-2023 season. Seniors Quinn Clark, Garrett Dahlke, and juniors Zad Rodarte and Logan Springer are among the returning players.
