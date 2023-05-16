BUTTE – Years of hard work and dedication, on and off of the basketball court, has paid off for Butte High’s Jonas Sherman.

Sherman on Tuesday morning made his college decision official, inking his commitment to play basketball at the United States Coast Guard Academy. He signed in front of his family, friends and coaches.

“The mission resonated with me. I wanted to challenge myself and especially after researching what the Coast Guard did, I felt like it's a great fit for me,” Sherman said.

Sherman has played football, basketball and track and field during his time with the Bulldogs. More than anything, he said he will miss the big crowds and community support.

“Butte comes to support their sports teams like no other town that I’ve seen. That will definitely be the biggest thing that I’ll miss,” Sherman said.

As a senior on Butte's basketball team, Sherman started for the Bulldogs and helped lead the team to a state tournament appearance.

Every time he was on the hardwood, Sherman’s effort was impossible to ignore.

“He is just such a great kid and always has a really positive attitude. You see him on the basketball floor and he’s going hard all the time, he was kind of an unsung hero for us doing all the dirty work. It’s really cool to see him get the opportunity,” Butte High head basketball coach Matt Luedtke said.

In Sherman’s time at Butte High, he personified what it takes to be a student-athlete. On top of his athletic achievements, he has been a force in the classroom as a valedictorian of Butte High’s 2023 class.

The three-sport athlete thinks that his experience of balancing academics and athletics in high school will serve him well with managing his responsibilities at the next level.

Sherman plans to study mechanical engineering at the USCGA, with hopes of going to flight school after that to fly helicopters or planes for the Coast Guard.

“Just going to the Coast Guard is already a big deal, so to also get a chance play college basketball is really awesome. I’m really happy for him and proud of him, and I’m really excited to see how it goes,” Luedtke said.

For Sherman, continuing his athletic career in college is something special.

“I fell in love with basketball at a young age. It’s a dream come true, I’ve always wanted to play college ball so I’m just really excited to be able to go out there and play,” Sherman said.

Sherman is the first Bulldogs’ basketball player to commit to play collegiately since Billy Kelly signed with the University of Providence in 2021.

From Luedtke’s perspective, Sherman’s commitment can have a big impact on the future of the program.

“I think it’s great for the program. If that’s their goal to play college basketball, it’s great to see them achieve that dream. When you start seeing kids going to play college basketball that means the program is getting better because you have guys that are putting in the time and committing themselves to the sport,” Luedtke said.

Sherman will get an early start on his college experience, as he must be at the USCGA on June 22 for the start of eight weeks of basic training.

After four years of representing Butte as a student-athlete, Sherman is ready for his next adventure.

“I’m excited to meet a lot of new people and start representing and serving our country,” Sherman said.