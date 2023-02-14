BILLINGS — The Billings Skyview boys basketball team hasn’t been at its best recently, and senior Rhyse Owens said that’s on him.
Though he’s not the Falcons’ top offensive threat, the 6-foot-2 guard is expected to lead his team in intensity every night. It’s been that way for at least a couple of seasons now and first-year coach James Bulluck said that generally, how Owens goes, the Falcons go.
Sometimes, it can get to be a bit much.
“I’ve just been in a rough patch,” Owens said. “I was just in my head a lot, just, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to do it for my team.’ But I had to get out of that mindset. I have to work for my team, work for myself and my family and just overall play good.”
Owens, who leads Class AA in steals at 4.18 per game, certainly helped set the tone Tuesday night at the Billings West gym. He had a couple defensive tips early that led to steals and the Falcons fed off that start for a 77-57 road win over top-ranked Billings West.
Lane Love had four dunks and 29 points, Owens and Ben Howells scored 11 points each, and Anthony Schacht added 10 points as the Falcons (9-7, 6-6 Eastern AA)
Not only were they losing games, but the Falcons were giving up points in bunches. They’d given up at least 60 points in seven of their last nine, and only Belgrade, which is in last place in the Eastern AA, has given up more points this season among conference teams.
By halftime Tuesday night, West scored just 18 points, and Bulluck gave credit to you know who.
“It’s fun when you’re playing a rivalry game on the road, that adds some burst to it,” said Bulluck, a Skyview grad who said he never won as a varsity player at West’s Golden Dome. “But to be honest with you, Rhyse, when he’s on, he’s on. He’s our guide defensively. He came out right away and sparked us.”
West (13-3, 9-3) lost for the second time in four games. Playing without sophomore point guard Ben Erbacher (shoulder) created some problems for the Bears. But those problems went deeper than missing their assists leader, West coach Kelly Darragh said.
“They had way more energy, they came out and punched us in the mouth,” Darragh said of the Falcons. “We had zero response. We didn’t compete at all. The second half we started to compete a little bit, but by that point, the game was over.”
Billy Carlson led the way for West with 18 points and Cooper Tyson added 15, but the Bears were down by 16 at halftime and at one point trailed by 23.
The Falcons have just two games remaining in the regular season before the postseason hits. They’ll have to regain that cohesiveness that helped them win six of their first seven games to start the season if they want to be a factor in March.
Owens knows that. And he knows what his team needs from him. He said Tuesday night was a reset.
“I was just struggling but I got it back,” he said. “I have all my family, my supporters, they got me to where I am tonight and I’ve very thankful for them.”
Bulluck knows a team is only as good as its next game. Like Owens, he hoped the win over West is a restart.
"I keep saying to them, we've got to find something to just jump us, give us a springboard to go forward," Bulluck said. "I think we can build off this and just keep going. You've got to be playing your best basketball in March and tonight was a great step toward that."
