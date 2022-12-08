BILLINGS — Trying to get a gauge on Lane Love’s emotions is tough to do.
Stoic looking, poker-faced, the Billings Skyview senior boys basketball player does a good job of concealing … ah, who’re we trying to kid?
Pepper Love with questions about the good and disappointing moments of last year’s season, and a smile never leaves his face.
First-year coach James Bulluck is still getting to know better the basketball tendencies of his team, but, with Love at least, Bulluck doesn’t have to wonder about the personality. Bulluck sees enough of Love at Skyview High School to know that it’s seemingly always sunny in Love’s world.
“We joke in the hallways because we see him walking in our classrooms, and the teachers in our nook, we just smile because there he is,” Bulluck said. “He’s walking down the halls, big old smile and joking, just strolling like he owns the joint.”
Which is kind of how Love approached last season, his first as a varsity player. Not that he felt like he owned the basketball court. But he did feel comfortable from day one as a starter despite playing just a handful of varsity minutes his sophomore year.
Love, who stands a lanky 6-foot-5, led the Falcons with a team-high 14 points in their opening game last year. He led the Falcons again the next day with 15 points, and in his third varsity game put up 30. That stood as his career high until he dropped 33 on Bozeman Gallatin in the penultimate game of the regular season.
By the time the regular season was over, he was fourth in Class AA at 16.7 points per game — tops on the team — and also led the team in rebounding at 4.7 boards per game.
The gap to being a full-time junior varsity player to a varsity starter can be a big one. Going into last season the Falcons graduated eight players from their state championship team. So Love not only felt he owed it to himself to slide right in, he wanted to show the newcomers who were advancing to varsity along with him that, yes, they all belonged.
“I put it on myself that I had to, like, make it look like it was easy because we had so many young kids come up,” Love said after a recent practice. “I just told myself that I had to look comfortable so that they would feel the same way.”
Love credited former coach Kevin Morales and now-graduated Payton Sanders as easing the transition, as well. Sanders was last season’s lone holdover from the 2021 championship squad with any varsity experience, and Morales joked last year’s team would be “Payton Sanders and the Unknowns.”
The nickname seemed apropos as the Falcons struggled to a 4-6 start. But they then went on a seven-game winning streak and ultimately made it to the state semifinals, where the Falcons lost to eventual state champion Helena Capital in overtime.
Skyview then lost out to Missoula Big Sky, finishing the season with a 14-10 record.
“The second half of the season we were just rolling,” Love said. “Morales teams are known for that. We were going to games ready to have fun and just get the job done. So it was nice. I would say that we went from the unkowns to the known ones pretty quickly.”
There’s some downside to that, of course. Teams, by now, know what to expect from the Falcons. Sanders’ energy, leadership and 16 points per game will be tough to replace, but Love will spearhead a core attempting to do just that.
Now that he’s a known commodity, Love will likely garner a lot of attention this season. Bulluck hopes that Love’s versatility will play a factor in negating that attention.
He’s a good shooter (49% on 227 attempts), can hit a 3-pointer to stretch a defense (17 makes on 54 attempts) and can get to the foul line, though he doesn’t play with his back to the basket a whole lot. Love ranked fourth in the state in free throws made (63) and he converted 74% from the foul line.
“Lane is just so talented at being able to score at all three levels,” Bulluck said. “Our job as coaches is, let’s put him the position where he can be most successful.”
There is something Love needs to work on, Bulluck said. Adding weight. If Love wants to be a factor in college — and he does — he’ll have to fill out that lean frame, said Bulluck, who won an NAIA national championship with Rocky Mountain College in 2009.
Love said he’s trying. But whatever he puts in his body, he burns it off.
“I’m always doing something, it’s rare that I’m not active,” said Love, who described himself as “fidgety.”
Love knows this season could have more frustration points on an individual level this year. Last season set a high standard for himself and without Sanders around to take some of the scoring pressure off, points might not be as easy to come by.
That’s OK by him, Love said. He’d rather win a game than get his 16 points.
The new season starts Friday night with the usual optimism and uncertainty.
"I've heard a lot from a lot of different people that we're still being slept on, we're still under rated," Love said, with, yes, a big grin. "And then I hear a lot of 'nobody's going to touch you, you guys will dominate.' I try to tell most people that it all depends on how we play together, and if we really want it, then we'll go for it."
But Love will tell you, if not show you, that he expects to be smiling when it’s over.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.