BILLINGS — When practice is over for the Billings Senior boys basketball team, it might signal the end of the day for the players.
For the coaches, though, that might be a different story.
Depending on the day of the week and college basketball schedules in the state, there still might be a game of rooting interest for the Broncs’ staff.
Head coach Drew Haws, junior varsity coach Rocky Owens and freshman coach Roger Burckley all have sons playing college basketball somewhere. Throw in sophomore team coach Simon Bergen, whose son Junior played football into December for the Montana Grizzlies, and the end of high school practice simply meant a rush of coaches heading to their tablets, computers or phones to try and load a stream of at least one of the boys playing somewhere.
“It was kind crazy for a while,” Haws said. “It still is.”
Haws’ son, Chazz, is a freshman at Miles Community College. Jesse Owens, the son of Rocky, is a sophomore at Rocky Mountain College. And Burckley’s son, Jacksen, is a redshirt freshman at Montana Western in Dillon.
Jesse Owens has started 24 contests and averages 10 points per game for the Battlin’ Bears. Jacksen Burckley has appeared in 16 games for the Bulldogs, averaging nearly 12 minutes and 2.4 points per game, and Chazz Haws has played in 21 games for the Pioneers, averaging 16 minutes, 1.6 points and 1.9 assists per contest.
Junior Bergen finished the season with 17 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 58 yards for the Grizzlies. He also averaged 22.5 yards on four kick returns and 14.9 yards on 22 punt returns, including two touchdowns.
Compounding it all is the fact three of the four coaches also have a son playing or coaching on the high school team.
Maclain Burckley is a junior for the Broncs, BB Bergen is a senior, and Braxton Haws is in his second season as a varsity assistant to his father.
Yes, keeping track of it all can be hectic, Drew Haws said. But all of them having sons playing college ball has drawn the close staff even closer.
“It’s kind of nice to come together after a practice and we can talk about how, you know, Jacksen got his first start, made his first (3-pointer) … whatever,” Haws said. “It makes it kind of fun to keep up with those guys without necessarily being able to see them.”
There are times when a member of the coaching staff will try to make a road trip to see a son play in-person, but the Broncs’ busy schedule makes that tough to coordinate. Haws detailed a hectic trip by Roger and Kristin Burckley traveling from Great Falls (where the Broncs were playing) to Dillon and Havre in order to see Jacksen play in-between Senior games.
But when the coaching fathers can’t be there to see their college-aged sons play firsthand, there’s always the other option.
“Luckily, all these college games are on the internet, you know, each college has their own (stream),” Haws said. “So we’re able to watch every game. Sometimes we’re watching during practice … it’s just kind of a crazy thing.”
While it's nice to catch a video stream of a game when possible, Haws admitted it's not the same as being there. Holding on to their jobs as coaches interferes somewhat with the perfect work-life balance that so many talk about these days.
Haws mentioned how Rocky Owens had to forgo a planned family trip to Arizona to see Jesse and Rocky Mountain College play in the December Cactus Classic because it conflicted with the Broncs' schedule.
Haws, too, has had to adapt. Billings to Miles City is just a two-hour drive, but the opportunities to see Chazz play in Pioneers home games has been limited.
"If you think about it, I hadn't missed one of Chazz's games in over four years, you know?" Haws said. "And now I think I've seen him play in person maybe four times this year, so that's been really difficult."
In the end, though, Haws said the allure of coaching for all on the staff is too strong for them to walk away, even if it means missing out on some of their own sons' games.
"You just get so connected with the guys that you're coaching," Haws said. "Those are your kids for that season, and you don't want to miss anything of theirs, either."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.